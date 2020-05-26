Latest newsTop Stories
A brave girl who cycled 1200 km in lockdown and brought her father home

By Brian Adam
Jyoti Kumar has cycled 1,200 km to bring her father home. Photo: File

Patna: In India, a 15-year-old girl set a unique example of service to her father by bringing her father home from a distance of 1,200 km and her courage is being appreciated all over the world.

Jyoti Kumari brought her father Darbhanga to her home in Bihar on a bicycle from Gurugaram (formerly Gurgaon) in Haryana. He performed this feat during the lockdown and died after bringing his ailing father home.

After the corona virus, transport was completely shut down in India due to lockdown, but during this period, Jyoti's father also became unemployed. His father also fell ill due to this trauma. But Jyoti Kumari assured her father that she would take him home on a bicycle. For this, he embarked on a special kind of big career and walked with his father on it.

He covered a distance of 1200 km from Gurugaram to Bihar in seven days. Jyoti said she cycled 100 to 150km daily. In case of fatigue, she would keep a bottle of water and a few biscuits with her and eat it and move on. But because she was so tired, she would get off her bicycle and sit on the sidewalk, encouraging her father.

During this time the food became scarce and Jyoti did not eat anything for two days but kept giving food to her father. But in many places people also offered them food and water.

Jyoti lives with her father in Sharavan Kumari area of ​​Darbhanga and after hearing the story of her commitment, the city administration has assured her of all possible help.

