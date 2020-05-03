HUAWEI P40 Pro: the king of the ‘cameraphone’. Without Google it can now be used well. Review

The new HUAWEI ” cameraphone ” arrives on the market. Change in its design with a four-sided curved display. Four cameras improve at the rear with a periscope zoom. And there are no Google services that allow you to increase autonomy. Here is the review.

A new “Cameraphone” arrives on the market. It is the new HUAWEI P40 Pro i.e. the flagship of the P40 series (leaving out the Plus version not yet on the market) ready to improve the excellent results of the past generation. Not an easy task especially in this moment of emergency from Coronavirus but also from the now known absence of Google services. Yet we can anticipate that the smartphone is once again one of the best devices of the moment. It improves photographic performance that is even more technical, changes the design resulting more premium and above all unique with its curved display on all four sides, AMOLED and with a refresh rate at 90 Hz. As fast as ever with the owner Kirin 990 processor which is 5G.

Nothing seems to be missing from the new HUAWEI P40 Pro if not Google Mobile Services. We cannot deny an important loss especially for those who have long been accustomed to using them in an unscrupulous way. HUAWEI knows this well and for this reason it has been working since the American ban came out in the creation of its’ ‘store’ and its proprietary services. HMS has been a reality for a few months and the company is encouraging developers with strength and transparency allowing them to publish applications also on the made in Shenzhen store, that is AppGallery. The results, we admit, are already good with multiple applications present and easy to download and install. Others are lacking, but there is certainly no shortage of alternative methods for obtaining them and above all there is no shortage of help from the company in facilitating the task of using the smartphone even without GMS.

We spent many days with HUAWEI P40 Pro. We stressed him out. We have used it daily and we are ready to tell you what has actually struck us positively or negatively.

HUAWEI P40 Pro: launch price and promo

HUAWEI P40 Pro it is sold in a single version, that is with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal memory that can still be integrated with NMCard cards up to 256GB.

HUAWEI P40 Pro 8 GB + 256 GB: € 1049.90

All those who pre-order and purchase HUAWEI P40 Pro at one of the participating online and offline stores will receive exclusive HUAWEI Watch GT2 in the Matte Black color, the smartwatch with a commercial value of € 229. The promotion is valid from March 26 to May 4.

In addition, those who purchase a HUAWEI P40 Pro will receive 50 GB of storage to be used in a year on the Huawei Cloud platform to keep all your files, and 10 movies or 50 euros to be consumed on the Huawei Video platform. Everyone who chooses HUAWEI P40 Pro will also receive 3 months free of Huawei Music, the company’s new music streaming platform. The promotion will be valid from March 26th until June 30th.

unboxing

The original equipment is fairly standard, including the bare minimum to have a complete user experience with the terminal.

In our endowment we have received:

HHUAWEI P40 Pro the charger 40W SuperCharge, a Type-C cable, the tool for ejecting the SIM and NM Card slot, and a pair of earphones with Type-C connector. There is also likely to be a Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the sales package.

The smartphone is exposed to the user as soon as the lid of the box is removed, which is cardboard and super-minimalist: on the front we see the Huawei logo and the name of the device written with an amber font in reflective material. As for the earphones present, however, no surprise: the audio quality is not the best, but we can say that they are more than good for calls and satisfactory even for music especially if you have no pretensions.

DESIGN: very ergonomic in hand as well as beautiful

HUAWEI P40 Pro, as the company says, has been designed according to two principles: simplicity and minimalism. The first thing we noticed in the new design is undoubtedly it curved screen on all four sides with a wave-shaped aluminum frame on the corners. HUAWEI calls him OverFlow display just for the desire to break down every border for the vision and actually it is a very original panel that extends on all four sides and sliding directly inside the aluminum frame.

A meticulous work of design but also of construction by the Chinese company which makes the smartphone very fascinating, guaranteeing premium quality both visually and tactile. Yes why taken in hand HUAWEI P40 Pro is very ergonomic and the fingers slide even more pleasantly than they could give on other smartphones.

HUAWEI P40 Pro is an excellent example of how the company has significantly improved its mastery in making thick phones and perhaps we did not expect anything less for its flagship 2020 series. Moreover, the new series is still certified against water and dust with IP68 code and this means that it will be possible to use the smartphone always and in any case even in more or less demanding situations.

HUAWEI P40 Pro tried it has the particular Ink Blue color which, however, will not be available in Italy at the moment. Too bad because it conveys elegance with a hint of originality thanks to the reflections in direct sunlight. However, there will be i classics Black and Ice White which have always been a must for users.

The important elongated hole undoubtedly stands out on the front where the photographic sensors and those for facial release have been positioned. The notch is quite large and has an elliptical shape which partially helps to mitigate it on the display. As mentioned, it contains the new one 32 MP selfie camera with autofocus then one ToF camera then the infrared IR sensor is that of ambient light. There is no notification LED on the P40 Pro, but you can enable the screen in mode “Always On” which however is not too energetic.

The classic ear capsule cannot be found. Just like the P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro, the P40 Pro allows you to vibrate the screen to produce sounds during voice calls and its operation is perfect because it guarantees optimal listening in any situation. Too bad that the function does not allow it to be used also as a real speaker which is instead present in mono mode only in the lower part.

Also present on the optical fingerprint sensor clearly located below the OLED display. This has undergone an important technical upgrade with an improvement compared to the past generation, both in terms of its size and the speed of use. Either way we have 30% improvements which therefore guarantee that you have one of the fastest and most comfortable sensors for unlocking your smartphone. The area lights up at the touch and the reader is very fast in recognition and therefore in unlocking the P40 Pro.

On the back is the important structure of the cameras made in collaboration with Leica. Huawei has tried to work hard to improve the edges of the structure to try above all to eliminate what could become sharp protrusions. The design has paid off and everything is cumbersome in terms of aesthetics but less than other competitors and above all they allow to give stability to the smartphone even if it is placed on a desk without strange oscillations.

As for the rest of the device, everything seems to be where it should be. At the top there is a microphone used for video capture and for noise cancellation and the infrared IR sensor for controlling TV or other devices. On the left side nothing while the volume rocker and the power button are on the right. The lower part is occupied by the speaker, the USB-C port and the trolley for the nanoSIM.

Huawei P40 Pro allows a premium experience. We liked the materials chosen and their use as a whole. Thanks to all the curves present HUAWEI P40 Pro is much thinner and more compact than what you can see from the images. It is an easy-to-use phone because it has an excellent balance in hand and it is also easy to put it in your pocket because it takes up less space than many of its competitors.

DISPLAY: with four curved sides, what a show!

The train of displays a “refresh rate” above 60 Hz it is now captured by all or almost all brands. HUAWEI is clearly no different and with its P40 Pro it decides to jump on it. The smartphone presents the first 90Hz OLED panel of the manufacturer, although the good news does not stop at the refresh rate: the screen is also high resolution and has all the credentials to compete with the most feared opponents, Samsung in the first place.

On a technical level we have a panel with one effective resolution of 2,640 x 1,200 pixels which allows to reach an optimal pixel density of 441ppi with a form factor of 19.8: 9. The OLED wraps itself around all sides of the P40 Pro, which means that it is even more curved than the previous ones HUAWEI display.

The notch also changes. Here the company proposes for the first time an extended and horizontally elongated hole which is quite important in size since it is able to accommodate the selfie camera sensor, the ToF sensor and the infrared IR sensor in addition to the one for the ambient light. Its elliptical shape helps to reduce the impact on the eyes, but the left corner of the display remains partially occupied by the sensors.

At the level of evidence we measured a maximum brightness of 425 nits when adjusting the device manually. A result in line with most of the Samsung OLEDs even if slightly lower than what we have achieved with Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro. With the sensor in Automatic the P40 Pro reaches 500 nits while the minimum brightness is only 1.8 nit or excellent. In practice, the use of the 90Hz refresh rate for the first time on a HUAWEI allows to reach a fluidity never seen here. Excellent in transitions from one app to another but above all excellent in scrolling some web page or even in scrolling quality content.

The smartphone uses two modes, Intense and normal, whose whiteness is in both cases configurable by the user by hand or through two further settings for the color temperature: Cold and Warm. As often happens on smartphones, the two modes refer to a standard: Intensa is very close to the P3, Normal instead to the sRGB standard, less extensive and which allows you to reproduce lower levels as regards saturation.

The intense mode of the P40 Pro is accurate in terms of saturation, with small divergences from the standard regarding some of the primary and secondary colors, while the sRGB mode is very precise. If in daily use the intense mode is preferable for the feeling of greater vividness, professionals who need to carry out post-production on the fly on photos and videos may prefer the Normal mode. The same goes for the preferable color fidelity preferable in the Normal mode even if both are quite precise from this point of view. The panel of Huawei P40 Pro offers a crazy empirical performance, with the differences compared to the other panels of the category that are really difficult to see with the naked eye, if not impossible for the less trained eye.

The display of the P40 Pro clearly supports HDR10 +. However, it is not listed on the Netflix supported devices page for HDR10 and the reason is that the phone supports the basic level Widevine L3, which means that it can only play SD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

HARDWARE: a portent with 5G

HUAWEI P40 Pro is a hardware portent. It has the chipset Kirin 990 5G, which is nothing but an even faster processor than the normal Kirin 990 non 5G presented and inserted in the Mate 30 Pro.

Technically, Kirin 990 5G has an Octa-Core processor with a familiar set of Cortex CPUs ie 2 Cortex-A76 + 2 Cortex-A76 + 4 Cortex-A55. In this 5G version of the SoC the maximum clock rate reaches 2.86GHz with 2.36GHz and 1.95GHz clusters for the two respective other clusters. Non-5G lowers the central cluster to 2.09 GHz and the small one to 1.86 GHz. The GPU instead is the 16-core Mali-G76 that is the same that we also find on Kirin 990 (not 5G). Clearly present too the neural processing unit (NPU) which joins the Kirin 990 5G and which is made up of two “large” and one “small” core unlike that of the non-5G which had only two large cores.

HUAWEI P40 Pro OS (at launch) Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 Processor Kirin 990 5G Octa-Core at 2.86GHz RAM 8 GB Display OLED 6.58 “Quad HD + (19.5: 9) – 90Hz Resolution 2640×1200 px Storage (at launch) 256 GB + NM Card up to 256GB Rear camera Quad Camera:

Main

50MP (23mm – f / 1.9) OIS +

Ultra Wide Angle 40MP (18mm – f / 1.8) +12MP telephoto lens (125mm – f / 3.4) OIS Zoom 5X

ToF 3D 4K UHD @ 60fps video Front camera 32MP + Additional Sensor HDR + Extra 5G NSA / SA

NFC

Fingerprint sensor

IP-68 certification Ports USB Type-C Battery 4,200 mAh + Fast charging + Wireless charging dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm Weight 203 g

HUAWEI P40 Pro as always in the top of the range presents a Performance mode in which there will be no conservation in terms of heat and battery consumption but will offer incredible performance.

The single-core CPU results of the HUAWEI P40 Pro in GeekBench are a significant step forward compared to devices with Snapdragon 855 although the oversized custom cores of Exynos are still unrivaled in the Android world. However, Apple iPhones continue to outperform them.

Benchmark

Under multi-core loads the situation changes significantly. The iPhone 11 Pro is still unmatched, but the HUAWEI P40 Pro is on top of all but the Oppo Find X2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 although the difference between HUAWEI and Oppo is rather subtle. The graphics performance is noteworthy even if it is not at the top of the ranking. Finally, the AnTuTu test confirms that all phones are fast and how HUAWEI P40 Pro and its Kirin 990 5G are close to what Galaxy S20 Ultra (Exynos 990) and OnePlus 7T Pro (S855) offer. The Snapdragon 865 is the winner with a fairly important margin.

What we can consider is that HUAWEI P40 Pro excels in synthetic benchmarks and therefore a significant advantage in real life. It is not a device for the ranking, even if it defends itself very well just like its thermal management always higher than “hot” numbers which therefore allow you to continue working with your smartphone even in the most extreme situations. The 90Hz screen and the resulting fluidity further increase the impression of speed and size.

GRAPHIC INTERFACE: Android 10 but without Google

HUAWEI P40 Pro arrives with the EMUI 10.1. It is the latest version of Huawei’s GUI and is based on Android 10 but in Open Source version. This means that does not have Google services and therefore does not have access to the Play Store that is, it does not allow you to download applications that way. This is not new news since for some months now this has become the practice for the latest generation of HUAWEI smartphones. The Chinese company, however, never gave up but actually rolled up its sleeves and started creating its own HUAWEI Mobile Services which allow users to use the phone in almost the same way thanks to the release of theAppGallery a kind of proprietary store where developers can publish their applications. And not only because to make the smartphone work it is also possible to use other methods which we will discuss later.

Let’s start by unlocking the HUAWEI P40 Pro. Both the fingerprint and the Face Unlock 3D are available and both can work side by side, depending on the system that is first activated. The optical fingerprint sensor is the fastest currently available and is on a par with conventional scanners: it lights up with a white light when you touch it and, before you know it, you are already on the initial screen. Thanks to the ToF front camera, the Face Unlock is just as safe as what we might have on other competitors. It also works in the dark and is often faster than the fingerprint reader in scanning and face recognition.

With the OLED display, you can use the always-on screen mode by choosing between the various skins for the watch. Like all EMUI-based devices, you can set a Home lock style that changes the image every time the screen is activated. Scrolling from the bottom will open shortcuts for some commonly used utilities.





HUAWEI tries to replace Google’s services also introducing some interesting proprietary applications that allow you to have some confidence with daily activities. In this case there is the replacement of the Google news feed which is called in the new version of the EMUI Today. On this page that can be activated by scrolling from left to right you can find a search field, links to favorite contacts, photos but also some daily news taken from the web.

The important notch at the top can be hidden on the software side and with the OLED display it is practically impossible to observe it even if it is clear that part of the height display is ‘stolen’ from the system. The drop-down menu for notifications and quick toogle has also been redesigned. The elements are now circular and are also in line not only with the design of Android 10 but also with that being more modern and minimal than the entire interface of HUAWEI.

Android 10-based EMUI 10 is a big step forward in terms of modernity and graphic effectiveness by HUAWEI. The icons are more beautiful to look at, we find the dark system mode and many menus are less invasive and more immediate. Multitasking is something familiar with an activity selector that allows for split screen or pop-up mode.

On Huawei’s HUAWEI P40 Pro are available three navigation systems. To set the one you like, simply access the device Settings, select the System item (the last one in the list) and then press on “System navigation”. Here you can choose between three items:

gesture: the navigation via Gesture, which we had already seen, allows you to take advantage of the whole screen in its entirety, even the part that is typically occupied and made unavailable by the standard Android interface. With this all the essential operations of the operating system can be carried out with a gesture: p to go back one is used horizontal swipe from one of the two lateral edges; to return to the Home a vertical swipe from the bottom edge upwards; for background apps the same swipe but leaving your finger on the screen for a few more moments.

Three-key navigation: the Three Button Navigation allows you to give the essential operating system commands (Back, Home, Recent Activity) through three customizable buttons located on the bottom of the screen. By default the navigation bar is always active and that portion of the screen is occupied, but it can be hidden by enabling the appropriate option. In this case, to recall it, simply swipe from the bottom up.

Quick menu: the Quick Menu is a particularly artificial system, in our opinion, for navigating the operating system screens. Once activated, a small circular button appears on the screen which can be positioned wherever you want: by pressing the button, you go back; by holding it down on the Home screen; dragging it to the right or left you go to Recent Activities. This system can be used in parallel with one of the other two that we have already reported.

Gesture navigation is extremely functional on the HUAWEI P40 Pro thanks to the curved shape of the four sides.

The Music application it does nothing but bring in concrete also in Italy and Europe what is the project hypothesized for some months by the company in retrospect of the ban of the USA against it. AppGallery was the first real and important service capable of replacing the Play Store, even if only partially given the absence of the services developed by Google. In this case HUAWEI has decided to also design other applications and to become independent also in the music looking for luck with the revenue of the services.

The app is available on the App Gallery, Huawei’s online store that the company is focusing on and which is investing millions of dollars. Musica is an app that provides a monthly subscription for Premium mode, just like it happens with other streaming music services. In this case HUAWEI Music is available at a price of € 9.99 per month but with the first 3 months completely FREE with registration by April 26th. Aesthetically it is decidedly clear and orderly in line with what HUAWEI has done with the new EMUI 10.

In this case, in the application you can search by author or by song, download the songs to your device to listen to them in offline mode. But also go to create personalized or themed playlists, as well as listen to web radio stations and recognize a song with a feature that is very close to what is being done today by Shazam. The same goes for the proprietary Video app: it plays local videos, but also includes Huawei’s video streaming service similar to YouTube.

Huawei’s Health app is pre-installed and offers step counting as well as connecting with all wearable devices on the market. Many proprietary HUAWEI apps that have also been redesigned such as the Gallery, Notes and a very useful File Manager.

HUAWEI and Google services (missing)

Huawei does not have the Google services pre-installed on the HUAWEI P40 Pro. We have known for months that the United States has banned the Chinese company and Google does not allow the certification of new smartphones with its Play Services. What does this entail? Do not have the Play Store on board to download the apps and not even have the GApps pre-installed such as GMail, Google Maps but also Google Chrome and more.

HUAWEI is trying to resolve the matter not so much on the political thread but more on the practical one and it is in this sense that the company has launched its in recent months renewed AppGallery that is a real catalog of the most famous applications: a real antagonist of the Google Play Store. HUAWEI is looking to invest significant amounts towards developers and we admit that the store has been enriched and not a little compared to when we had tried the Mate 30 Pro. There is not everything and clearly there are no Google apps but what is present works 100%.

The Phone Clone application is undoubtedly one of the most useful applications in the initial configuration of the smartphone. The app allows you to copy everything that was present on the previous smartphone completely automatically and via the Wi-Fi network. And the procedure, immediate and guided, includes all the apps installed on the previous smartphone, with the exception of Google (and some banking apps), therefore the contacts but also the messages and the call log. Everything is transferred directly to the new HUAWEI P40 Pro also quite quickly.

How can we install applications that we will not find on the AppGallery? The solutions are different. On the one hand there is always the comfortable and useful Amazon App Store that is, the application collector of the e-commerce giant that allows you to find some applications that are not yet present on the AppGallery. Just download the app from the official Amazon website, log in with your account and download any app.

Here too, not all apps can be found. Here, therefore, it will be necessary to use theinstallation via APK file downloaded directly from the web or perhaps from the official website, if any, of the service you want to use or still using APKPure. Finding applications in this way will not be a problem and the good thing we will have about doubts about installing apps downloaded by third parties, will be to have a certification check of safe apps before their installation directly through the algorithm of the HUAWEI P40 Pro , which will enable an alarm bell to be triggered in the event of an abnormal situation. APKPure is a real app repository, works well for free apps and games with the ability to refine your shot by downloading app updates directly from the alternative store system.

There is potentially another alternative. However, it is a more time-consuming approach that requires some manual adjustment. But this is beyond the scope of this review.

CAMERA: he is still the ” King ”

HUAWEI P40 Pro is equipped with the so-called Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, a long and effective name that reveals in everyday use one of the best photographic sections of the moment on a smartphone. Takes over what has been done positively by HUAWEI with P30 Pro especially in terms of experience but there are differences with important improvements. There is a 50MP wide angle camera, A goal Ultra Wide Angle, a Telephoto lens with periscope sensor with 5x zoom and a sensor ToF for depth. Sensors updated both from the hardware point of view and from the software point of view.

The main camera ‘Ultra Vision’ now uses a new big one 1 / 1.28 “50 MP Quad Bayer sensor, with a filter RYYB. The sensor is physically larger for example than the 1 / 1.33 “108 MP sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The same is true for the dimensions of the raised pixels: 2.44 µm against 2.4 µm. lens has an equivalent focal length of 23mm and an aperture of f / 1.9 and is stabilized.

The RYYB color filter has green sub-pixels replaced by yellow ones. HUAWEI says that yellow allows the sensor to collect up to 40% more light than normal RGGB filters and this change should result in better image quality in low light conditions. The camera has improved autofocus: now has omnidirectional phase detection autofocus, which means it uses all pixels as focus pixels and this should contribute to faster and more accurate focusing in low light conditions.

By default, the camera produces 12.5 MP shots with a declared focal length of 27mm, different than the advertised nominal 23mm focal length that the camera should have. However, when you switch from 50MP to 12.5MP mode (default), you can actually notice that high resolution photos offer a wider field of view, which means that some cutouts are actually made to get 12 megapixel photos.

The ultra-wide camera is an update on the P30 Pro. It’s a 40MP 1 / 1.54 “imager with Quad-Bayer RGGB filter. And by nature Quad-Bayer, this lens produces 10 MP images. As on Mate 30 Pro, the photos in the classic 3: 2 ratio compared to the usual 4: 3. HUAWEI markets this camera as a Cine camera because of its wider proportions.

HUAWEI P40 Pro: this is how you take pictures

See all photos »





There telephoto has a new sensor: it’s a 12 MP imager but it is not visible on the back as it is possible to observe only the final part of its periscope lens. The refracted light passes through a series of additional optical elements inside until it reaches the sensor, which is perpendicular to the plane of the phone. The system also provides optical image stabilization.

The periscope lens on the P40 Pro has an equivalent length of 125 mm and an f / 3.4 aperture and should offer a 5x optical zoom on the 23mm / 27mm main camera. Well doing two accounts the optical zoom is not exactly 5x since 125/27 is equal to 4.63 (if you shoot in default mode), but 125/23 is equal to 5.43x (for when you shoot in high resolution mode). However, by averaging the two, you get exactly 5x even if it is perhaps not exactly exact but it doesn’t matter. The fourth and final camera is a ToF. The ToF camera (Time of Flight) speeds up autofocus and it also improves the separation of the subject from the background by offering a more convincing depth effect in portrait mode.

The selfie setup has also been updated and now includes two cameras and autofocus. The main camera uses a 32 MP sensor with an f / 2.2 and 26mm lens. Autofocus is available for the first time and is undoubtedly an excellent improvement even if it arrives perhaps a little late.

Huawei’s camera app is quite functional. You have a selector for the bottom mode that you can scroll left or right. Here we are faced with some improvements compared to the past thanks above all to Artificial Intelligence. The AI ​​even recognizes and reproduces settings for over 1,500 different scenes. It is now possible to turn the switch in the viewfinder directly on and off without having to go into the settings.

Pro mode is also present where you can adjust the parameters yourself: ISO (50 to 409,600), shutter speed (1 / 4000s to 30s), exposure compensation (-4 to + 4EV in 1/3 stop increments ) and white balance (presets and specific light temperature). A proposito, la modalità Pro è disponibile anche per i video e l’ISO massimo è 51.200 anche sfortunatamente non è possibile impostare la velocità dell’otturatore desiderata.

Come scatta le foto? Purtroppo per colpa del blocco da Coronavirus non siamo riusciti ad andare in giro per scattare foto come sempre accade. Abbiamo comunque messo sotto stress la fotocamera dello smartphone e i risultati sono di una qualità eccellente. Si vede il miglioramento rispetto alla passata generazione. Ci sono molti dettagli che prima non venivano proposti soprattutto in aree di elevata complessità. Elevata anche la gamma dinamica così come nessun rumore risulta praticamente visibile e i colori sono vivaci ma comunque caldi. Presente tanta nitidezza che non guasta nell’insieme.



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge

La fotocamera del P40 Pro ha migliorato molto anche l’HDR che può essere impostato a piacimento. Di fatto forse è inutile perché anche senza la sua attivazione grazie al Huawei XD Fusion Engine – il nome che sta dietro il processo degli scatti – l’azienda permette agli utenti di avere foto eccellenti nella gamma dinamica.



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge

È disponibile la modalità ad alta risoluzione, che scatta nel pieno dei 50MP con la fotocamera principale. È un processo di debayering che non richiede più di un secondo e salva una foto ad alta risoluzione con un campo visivo leggermente più ampio rispetto alla modalità 12MP predefinita. Sfortunatamente, la modalità ad alta risoluzione non può beneficiare di tutte le modifiche software utilizzate dalla modalità predefinita e i 50MP sono morbidi con un livello di dettaglio non poi così interessante. Se ridimensionati manualmente ai 12,5 MP, non mostreranno maggiori dettagli rispetto alle foto predefinite, ma si otterrà solo un campo visivo più ampio. Insomma nella nostra esperienza non vale la pena scattare in 50MP, ma l’opzione è lì, se qualcuno vuole comunque usarla.

Per quanto riguarda le foto in ultra grandangolare da 10 MP sono semplicemente tra le migliori mai viste negli ultimi tempi. I dettagli sono elevati, la gamma dinamica è impressionante, non ci sono angoli morbidi o edifici storti e i colori sono assolutamente precisi.



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge

Le foto con il sensore a periscopio sono esaltanti. Come detto abbiamo possibilità di utilizzare lo zoom 5x da 12 MP in maniera ottica e i risultati sono a dir poco brillanti. Sono estremamente dettagliate, eccellono nella gamma dinamica, sono prive di rumore e con la giusta nitidezza. A livello manuale il cosiddetto zoom ibrido è disponibile oltre i 5x e fino a 50x. Lo step dello zoom a 10x è di tipo digitale ma gli scatti risultano ancora molto ben fatti con una buona stabilizzazione e soprattutto ancora con un buon dettaglio. Oltre, ossia dai 10x in poi fino ai 50x, è un azzardo come dettaglio ma anche come risultato definitivo.

Le foto scattate di notte con la fotocamera principale sono nuovamente da primato. Hanno un ottimo livello di dettaglio, esposizione bilanciata, buoni colori, rumore molto basso e nitidezza importante. In questa modalità Notte è richiesta la posa di almeno un 4 o 5 secondi mentre cerca di elaborare il tutto. Le immagini sono buone anche se, come è normale, con qualche rumore rispetto a quelli di giorno. Gli scatti della fotocamera ultrawide sono altrettanto buoni come quelli dell’obiettivo principale: nitidi, dettagliati e senza rumore con colori che non sono sbiaditi. In questo caso la modalità in Notturna è disponibile anche sulla fotocamera ultrawide ma richiede fino a 8 secondi in cui è necessario tenere saldamente il telefono tra le mani per non incorrere in errori.



Click to enlarge



Click to enlarge

Il telefono deciderà automaticamente quando utilizzare la fotocamera con zoom 5x in condizioni di scarsa luminosità. Se l’app capisce che l’ambiente è troppo scuro il telefono passerà allo zoom digitale sulla fotocamera principale per migliorare il tutto anche se ciò accade raramente. Insomma la modalità notturna fa miracoli sulla teleobiettivo. Ok, ci vogliono circa 8 secondi e una mano ferma, ma illumina l’intera immagine, migliora i dettagli e fissa i colori.

La fotocamera per i selfie principale su HUAWEI P40 Pro ha probabilmente lo stesso sensore da 32 MP che abbiamo già incontrato su P30 Pro e Mate 30 Pro. Ora possiede un obiettivo con f/2.2 a lunghezza di 26 mm e per la prima volta con autofocus e la tecnologia ToF. La qualità dei selfie è molto buona anche se la risoluzione è forse esagerata. I dettagli dei selfie sono sufficienti, mentre il contrasto e i colori sono eccellenti. Anche la gamma dinamica è ampia e la resa cromatica gradevole. La tecnologia ToF aiuta davvero molto con una separazione precisa dello sfondo. Probabilmente uno dei migliori device che permette uno sfocato ben fatto e quasi ai livelli di una macchina fotografica seria.

HUAWEI P40 Pro registra video fino al 4K a 60fps sia con la fotocamera ultrawide che con la fotocamera normale. Il teleobiettivo è limitato a 30 fps in 4K e 1080p. Il P40 Pro ha 3 microfoni e oltre alla cattura del suono stereo (192kbps), la videocamera supporta anche lo zoom audio: quando si ingrandisce il video anche l’audio si intensifica. Lo smartphone supporta moltissime modalità di ripresa video: video bokeh in tempo reale, time-lapse 4K HDR, slow-motion a 7680 fps, doppio video contemporaneo con le due fotocamere e nella modalità manuale è possibile registrare con ISO 51.200 per una elevata qualità in condizioni di scarsa luminosità.

La fotocamera principale cattura video molto buoni con un contrasto eccellente. Le riprese in 4K hanno un ottimo dettaglio a 30 fps ma un calo della nitidezza a 60 fps. Non c’è praticamente alcuna differenza tra le modalità 1080p e 60fps e a 30fps, entrambe tra le migliori sul mercato. Anche la gamma dinamica è ampia e i colori sono per lo più precisi.

AUTONOMIA: autonomia e ricarica TOP

HAUWEI P40 Pro è dotato di una batteria da 4.200 mAh identica a quella del suo predecessore P30 Pro. Supporta Huawei SuperCharge da 40 W e il telefono possiede il caricatore che la supporta già nella confezione di vendita. È prevedibile che tutto questo permetta di avere risultati impressionanti: in 30 minuti ricaricherà l’80% della batteria completamente scarica del P40 Pro, mentre una carica completa verrà raggiunta in soli 50 minuti.

Molto interessante il supporto della ricarica intelligente per il HUAWEI P40 Pro: se si aggancia il device durante la notte verso il termine della ricarica questa tenderà ad abbassarsi completando la ricarica appena prima dell’alba. Il nuovo P40 Pro supporta anche la ricarica wireless da 27 W e persino la ricarica wireless inversa. Dopo aver attivato la ricarica inversa dalle opzioni della batteria, è possibile caricare uno smartphone o degli auricolari wireless direttamente appoggiandoli sul dorso dello smartphone.

Sulla durata della batteria nella situazione di utilizzo senza i servizi di Google abbiamo notato dei notevoli incrementi di autonomia. Lo smartphone può durare anche 15 ore continuative durante la navigazione Web o più di 18 ore durante la riproduzione di video. I tempi sostanzialmente non cambiano se poniamo lo schermo a 90Hz o 60Hz, l’ottimizzazione del Kirin 990 5G sembra eccellente da questo punto di vista. Insomma HUAWEI P40 Pro risulta un ottimo device anche sotto questo punto di vista.

CONCLUSIONI

Se qualcuno pensava che HUAWEI fosse finita dopo il ban americano e l’interruzione delle certificazioni di Google si sbagliava. Il Mate 30 e la serie P40 sono qui per dimostrare che esiste una vita dopo Google, e non è così male come si poteva pensare qualche mese fa.

L’assenza dei servizi di Google è ancora evidente e mentre siamo abbastanza sicuri che in qualche modo gli utenti potranno ottenere i Play Services sullo smartphone gli store di terze parti stanno migliorando e rimanere senza app è una condizione davvero difficile. Amazon AppStore e APKPure sono perfettamente in grado di mantenere la maggior parte delle app aggiornate e AppGallery sta migliorando giorno dopo giorno con una convinzione sugli sviluppatori che non ha a che vedere con quella di Windows di qualche anno fa.

HUAWEI P40 Pro è impressionante a livello hardware. Gli utenti dovrebbero concentrarsi anche su questo. Lo smartphone possiede uno schermo eccellente con una risoluzione di prim’ordine e un’alta frequenza di aggiornamento. Il nuovo Kirin 990 5G è uno dei migliori processori sul mercato, con solide proprietà termiche.

La nuova Quad Camera realizzata in collaborazione con Leica vi farà nuovamente esaltare nel scattare foto che potranno essere confuse facilmente con quelle realizzate da una reflex. I sensori sono migliorati tecnologicamente così come gli obiettivi e gli algoritmi di elaborazione. Il periscopio la fa ancora da padrone ma è bello ritrovarsi tra le mani un telefono capace di permettere all’utente il vero punta e scatta con risultati tra i primi della classe. Tante le modalità di scatto come anche quelle per la realizzazione dei video che non arriva all’8K ma che sappiamo è un’opzione della concorrenza per far parlare di sé solo nei numeri e non nella reale necessità. Migliora anche la fotocamera anteriore che finalmente possiede l’autofocus e garantisce ora selfie ottimali. E’ un vero cameraphone, anzi, è senza dubbio il vero cameraphone che tutti vorrebbero.

Il suo prezzo di 1.049€ è elevato ed è vero. E’ un prezzo da vero top di gamma e se non fosse per quella mancanza (relativa) dei servizi di Google, non saremmo forse a guardare poi troppo questo prezzo. HUAWEI P40 Pro è il fiore all’occhiello di un’azienda pronta ancora a dire la sua in un mondo, quello degli smartphone, dove ormai pochi possono competere ad alti livelli veramente.

La fotografia è la vera anima di questo HUAWEI P40 Pro. Siamo sicuri che l’azienda riuscirà a risolvere il problema del ban in un modo o in un altro. La nascita di un proprio ecosistema è già partita e non vediamo alcun motivo per cui si dovrebbe stare alla larga dai suoi device. HUAWEI P40 Pro è eccellente e vale la pena acquistarlo, sia con le funzioni di Google o meno.