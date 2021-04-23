98FM Dublin Talks: Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon to leave the iconic show

Radio hosts Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon will be leaving the Dublin Talks program on 98FM after seven years.

The very popular crash athletes put on their last show on Friday in a surprise move through the popular Dublin station.

Speculation swirled in the radio world last night that the pair would break up today.

And the rumors were confirmed to be a fact this morning as it was announced that the couple had hosted their latest show.

The news will surprise thousands of Dubliners who listened to the couple every Monday through Friday morning and enjoyed the jokes between the two as they discussed the topic of the day.

Listeners were also encouraged to participate and debate both on air and on social media.

The station will switch to a more musical format as of Monday, April 26.

The Sound of the City with Barry Dunne will now air from 10 a.m. M. At 3 p. M. And The Big Ride Home with Brian Maher will start before 3 p.m. M.

In a statement today, Michael Brett, 98FM Program Director said: “I would like to thank Adrian, Jeremy and the dedicated production team for their time at 98FM and their commitment to Dublin Talks. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. “

Adrian Kennedy added: “We have spent seven very enjoyable years with 98FM, presenting Dublin Talks. We have covered all the important Dublin and National news in a unique way: airing the views of the nation’s capital. Two memorable weeks” living in a box “in the city center during the 98FM Code Red and we were honored to present the Best of Dublin award for stations. We are very proud to have won two national IMRO radio awards along the way. Both Jeremy and I’m Already working on new projects for the future ”.

