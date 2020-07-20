The Irish Rape Crisis Network has published figures showing that the number of people using their services has risen by 98% since restrictions were put in place in the country to tackle Covid-19.

A survey was conducted of the volume of contact made to 6 network locations during strict lock-in restrictions from March to June compared to the same period last year.

The results showed a 98% increase in the number of people contacting the Web seeking counseling and support services.

Last year, 647 people contacted the web services, but this year from March to June, 1,284 people contacted for support.