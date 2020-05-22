Friday, May 22, 2020
'95% of the public have no protection from Covid-19' – NPHET warns

By Brian Adam
NPHET Chair, Professor Philip Nolan, says there is always a danger that the disease will go out of control as very few people have it.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today, when they have warned that only 1% of the public may have yet to receive the Covid-19.

NPHET Chair, Professor Philip Nolan, said there was always a danger that the disease would go out of control as very few people have it.

He stated that the Covid-19 was likely to be infected by a maximum of 5% of the population and that there is a good chance that this percentage is as low as 1%.

"There's no immunity out there," he said.

Adherence to public health policies such as social exclusion, says Professor Nolan, could prevent the disease.

Professor Philip Nolan said:

“The number of patients being placed in intensive care units, the number of cases each day and the number of people dying is continuing to fall. The reproductive rate is well below one, and our task is therefore to ensure that the low rate of spread of the disease remains unchanged. ”

The rate of spread of the disease remains constant at intervals 0.45-0.63. and the rate well below one in the past month.

That means, out of every two people who pick up the Covid-19, one will not give it to anyone else and the second one won't give it to more than one other person.

According to NPHET, Covid-19 has put a damper on public sacrifices but says the virus is not completely infected.

Professor Philip Nolan said:

“The number of patients being placed in intensive care units, the number of cases each day and the number of people dying is continuing to fall. The reproductive rate is well below one, and our task is therefore to ensure that the low rate of spread of the disease remains unchanged. ”

Health Minister Simon Harris said today he would inform his government colleagues of the latest proposed travel policies and ensure restrictions are being applied to the country's airports and ports.

NPHET is also due to discuss the meat factory situation today. By this week 16 outbreaks of the disease had been confirmed in meat factories and involved 828 cases. Health Minister Simon Harris said yesterday that guidelines had been made available to every meat factory in the country and that he was now waiting to see if NPHET had any new recommendations on them after today's meeting.

Harris said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was able to inspect the factories to make sure they were complying with the workplace public health advice.

NPHET will also discuss policies that could reduce the burden on parents and children and the testing system today. There is a desire to ensure that the existing test capacity is used to its full potential.

