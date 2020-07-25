94 offers on Google Play: free and discounted applications that will disappear very soon

With the arrival of Friday, the weekend is approaching and, also, plenty of time to enjoy all the free and discounted apps we found on Google Play. Do not miss the offers: their lifetime is limited.
39 free Android apps
Let’s start with the first: Android apps and games at zero euros. This week is not a very good harvest, but that has not been an excuse to skip a small collection. You have it right here.
Applications
- BabyBook – Baby Diary and Routine Log
2.99 eurosfree
- RAM & Game Booster by Augustro (67% OFF)
0.59 eurosfree
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects
1.09 eurosfree
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro
10.99 eurosfree
- Keep Screen Awake
2.19 eurosfree
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium
7.99 eurosfree
- PocketStrafe – VR Locomotion Experience
euroshard
- Super Dad – Guide and tricks for new parents
2.99 eurosfree
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- 50X Vault Calculator Pro
1.79 eurosfree
- Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes
2.99 eurosfree
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock
2.69 eurosfree
- Pitch Pipe Wear
1.09 eurosfree
- Pro Math Fractions
0.61 eurosfree
- Pro Business Calculator
0.59 eurosfree
Games
- Word Search Fun – PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Children Connect the dots Animals
1.99 eurosfree
- A-2481
0.59 eurosfree
- Word Tower PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- iLinear ⭐ Passe-Temps ⭐ Dessine ta ligne
0.79 eurosfree
- G’Luck! Jeu de plateforme 2D
0.79 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls: Physics Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- FillField
0.59 eurosfree
- Mystery Tiles
0.89 eurosfree
- Peppa Pig: A day of sport
3.49 eurosfree
- The Lonely Hacker
1.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- iOS Widgets for KWGT
0.99 eurosfree
- Caya Icon pack
0.99 eurosfree
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp
1.19 eurosfree
- Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack
Buy for 1.59 euros€ euros
- Flyme 6 – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- MMUI 9 – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Color S8 – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- S9 Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
55 discounted Android apps
In sales, there is good material, especially within games. You know: take the opportunity to add all this software to your library. You will have it forever and you will have saved a lot of money.
Applications
- Diseases
3,29 euros0.79 euros
- Learn C Programming Pro
3.00 euros1.39 euros
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial – PRO (No Ads)
3.00 euros1.00 euros
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial – PRO (NO ADS)
3.00 euros1.39 euros
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- KnowledgeBase Builder
11.99 euros4.79 euros
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro
6.99 euros1.19 euros
- ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox
2.17 euros0.79 euros
- Learn Japanese Pro
3.59 euros1.79 euros
- Learn Korean – Grammar Pro
4.09 euros2,09 euros
Games
- The Game of Life
2.99 euros1.49 euros
- THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- Monopoly
4.49 euros2.69 euros
- Cluedo
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
4.59 euros0.99 euros
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back
4.09 euros1.19 euros
- Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy
3.99 euros1.49 euros
- Space Marshals
4.59 eurosfree
- Kathy Rain
5.49 euros2,09 euros
- Kingdom: New Lands
9.99 euros3.59 euros
- Dandara: Trials of Fear
5.49 euros2.69 euros
- Whispers of a Machine
5.49 euros2,09 euros
- She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie
3.39 euros0.99 euros
- Fables of Time: Glass and Ink (Full)
1.95 eurosfree
- 60 Parsecs!
3.99 euros1.89 euros
- Slayaway Camp
3.19 euros1.89 euros
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
3.99 eurosfree
- Beholder
Buy for 2.49 euros€ euros
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- One Up – Lemonade Rush!
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- Dungeon warfare
3.09 euros1.49 euros
- Dungeon Warfare 2
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- Dokuro
Buy for 1.19 euros€ euros
- Heroes of Loot
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Tormentum – Dark Sorrow – a Mystery Point & Click
5.49 euros2.99 euros
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike
2.69 euros0.89 euros
- Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k)
3.79 euros2.19 euros
- Data Defense
3.89 euros1.99 euros
- Vampire Legends: The True Story of Kisilova (Full)
0.95 eurosfree
- Blockwick 2
Buy for 3.19 euros€ euros
- Galaxy Trader
2.49 euros0.79 euros
Personalization
- Alpha Hybrid Launcher Prime Themes | DIY | NEWS
3.49 euros0.79 euros
- Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers,
3.49 euros0.79 euros
- X Launcher Pro
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Pixurr Wallpapers – 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- Rounded – Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- Iggy-Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- GRADION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!)
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Minimal O – Icon Pack
Buy for 0.99 euros€ euros
- Xperia – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- MENTALIST xperia xz theme
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Outline Icons – Icon Pack – SALE!
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion
2.49 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
