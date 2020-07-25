Tech NewsAppsGamingTech GiantsGoogle
94 offers on Google Play: free and discounted applications that will disappear very soon

By Brian Adam
With the arrival of Friday, the weekend is approaching and, also, plenty of time to enjoy all the free and discounted apps we found on Google Play. Do not miss the offers: their lifetime is limited.

39 free Android apps

Let’s start with the first: Android apps and games at zero euros. This week is not a very good harvest, but that has not been an excuse to skip a small collection. You have it right here.

Applications

Games

Personalization

55 discounted Android apps

In sales, there is good material, especially within games. You know: take the opportunity to add all this software to your library. You will have it forever and you will have saved a lot of money.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil . You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

