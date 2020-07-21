The Farmers' Association has criticized a 9% reduction in the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy budget at talks in Brussels last night.

The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy will have a budget of € 356.3 billion for the period 2021 – 2027, a decrease of € 35.2 billion.

Farmers Association President Tim Cullinan said the agreed market does not meet the European Union's green goals.

“On the one hand, the Commission wants farmers to implement costly strategies but on the other hand, they do not want to provide the appropriate funding,” Cullinan said.

He claimed that funding for rural development, or 'Pillar II', had been reduced from € 15 billion to € 7.5 billion.

€ 4 out of every € 10 in the new Common Agricultural Policy will be spent on climate measures and methods to mitigate the environmental impact of agriculture.

The basic payment scheme will be replaced by a new scheme.

Payments under the scheme will be restricted to € 100,000.

The Sheep and Cattle Farmers Association said it will be difficult for farmers to meet climate targets and reduce funding for that work.