The number of complaints made to the Office of the Ombudsman increased by 9% last year. 3,664 complaints made, the highest number since 2010.

The public has an opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the Office of the Ombudsman about public services provided by Government, Departments of State, local authorities and the Health Service Executive.

The Ombudsman Peter Tyndall pointed out that there was an increase in the number of complaints about each of these last year.

The number of complaints made under the Department of Employment and Social Protection has also increased since the crown virus crisis began this year.

Communication between the public and that Department has increased significantly since the introduction of support policies for people affected by the crisis.