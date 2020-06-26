It was confirmed this afternoon that 80% of Fine Gael members voted in favor of the party's deal with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party on the formation of a new coalition.

The votes cast by members of the three parties on the government program have been counted since morning and the full result is expected to be announced around tea time.

If adopted, the leader of Fianna Fáil Michéal Martin will be elected Taoiseach at a meeting of the Dáil in the Conference Center in Dublin tomorrow morning.

Members of the parties are expected to accept what is agreed but there is still uncertainty about the Green Party.

2,000 members of that party were allowed to vote and two-thirds must vote in favor of the market in order to be accepted.

In urging members to give their blessing to the government program, Green Party leader Éamon Ryan expressed his belief that the other two parties are prepared to make major changes to climate change policies.

Fine Gael had just 674 votes to count but 15,000 Fianna Fáil members were allowed to vote.