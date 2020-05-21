Flooding in the coastal area of ​​Ireland as a result of climate change will affect over 70,000 homes and homes by 2050, according to an analysis carried out by geography research firm Gamma.

62,000 of these are residential, with Dublin, Co Louth and Co Clare the worst hit, according to the research.

Limerick and Co Galway are also in danger, it is said.

The research's conclusion is based on the predicted 2% rise in temperature by 2050 and the consequent rise in sea level.

Gamma provides insurance companies with information when assessing home insurance according to where the house is located.