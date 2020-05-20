7 worshipers killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan mosque attack

An attack on a mosque in Afghanistan’s Parwan Province killed seven worshipers and a family outside a mosque in Khost Province, killing three brothers, while an attack on a checkpoint in Takhar killed nine security personnel.

According to Afghan media, during congregational prayers in Parwan province, unidentified gunmen entered the mosque and opened fire indiscriminately, killing seven worshipers and injuring 12.

On the other hand, a family was targeted after leaving a mosque in Khost province after prayers, as a result of which 3 siblings were killed on the spot while 2 other relatives were injured.

Meanwhile, a Taliban attack on a check post in Takhar province killed nine and injured six. Afghan officials also claimed that 40 militants had been killed in retaliation, but this could not be confirmed by independent sources.

A Taliban spokesman denied involvement in the attacks on mosques and worshipers in Parwan and Khost, saying they were targeting only security personnel and had never attacked places of worship and hospitals.