Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

7 worshipers killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan mosque attack

By Brian Adam
1
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Worshipers were also attacked in Khost province while a military check post was destroyed in Takhar, photo: file

An attack on a mosque in Afghanistan’s Parwan Province killed seven worshipers and a family outside a mosque in Khost Province, killing three brothers, while an attack on a checkpoint in Takhar killed nine security personnel.

According to Afghan media, during congregational prayers in Parwan province, unidentified gunmen entered the mosque and opened fire indiscriminately, killing seven worshipers and injuring 12.

On the other hand, a family was targeted after leaving a mosque in Khost province after prayers, as a result of which 3 siblings were killed on the spot while 2 other relatives were injured.

Meanwhile, a Taliban attack on a check post in Takhar province killed nine and injured six. Afghan officials also claimed that 40 militants had been killed in retaliation, but this could not be confirmed by independent sources.

A Taliban spokesman denied involvement in the attacks on mosques and worshipers in Parwan and Khost, saying they were targeting only security personnel and had never attacked places of worship and hospitals.

More Articles Like This

Councilors ask Martin to challenge Ryan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Four local councilors from the Green Party in Cork have asked TD Catherine Martin to challenge Eamon Ryan to the party's leadership. Catherine Martin...
Read more

Meat processors "doing their best" under Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Meat processors in this country have said that they are doing their best to tackle the outbreaks of coronary virus in their factories throughout...
Read more

Symptom list to be amended with positive tests dropped to 2.5%

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
List of symptoms for Covid-19 to be amended with positive tests dropped to 2.5% ...
Read more

The case of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht are to be discussed today in the talks about establishing a government

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam - 0
The case of the language is to be discussed by the parties at a time of doubt as to whether or not a senior...
Read more

British Parliament approves new postbrexit immigration system

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The new legislation will abolish, at the end of the transition period that expires on December 31, the specific migration rights of citizens of...
Read more

Allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen zone countries

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The Schengen area includes 26 European countries that allow free passage of Alberto Lingria The Italian government announced that it will allow unrestricted travel between...
Read more
CelebritiesBrian Adam - 0

Imagine finishing college and Brad Pitt sending you a video congratulating

Imagine finishing college and Brad Pitt sending you a video congratulating you on graduating? AS IT HAPPENED Of course, keep...
Read more
Latest news

Councilors ask Martin to challenge Ryan

Brian Adam - 0
Four local councilors from the Green Party in Cork have asked TD Catherine Martin to challenge Eamon Ryan to the party's leadership. Catherine Martin...
Read more
Latest news

7 worshipers killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan mosque attack

Brian Adam - 0
An attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's Parwan Province killed seven worshipers and a family outside a mosque in Khost Province, killing three brothers,...
Read more
Celebrities

Rehabilitation, space and rupture? What’s going on between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

Brian Adam - 0
The confinement could be proving especially hard for the couple made up of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Although initially, they were going through it together, the businessman...
Read more
Latest news

Meat processors "doing their best" under Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Meat processors in this country have said that they are doing their best to tackle the outbreaks of coronary virus in their factories throughout...
Read more
Social Networks

Activate the dark mode of WhatsApp Web in an easy and fast way

Brian Adam - 0
The dark mode of WhatsApp was made to be prayed on both iPhone and Android and, despite the fact that we all already carry...
Read more
Social Networks

How to clear WhatsApp cache

Brian Adam - 0
To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean the cache and free up...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY