7 amazing apps that have been featured in Shark Tank Mexico

Shark Tank Mexico has become the number one television show for entrepreneurs and these have been some of the most impressive projects.

Being an entrepreneur is not an easy thing, proof of this is the long list of entrepreneurs who have visited Shark Tank Mexico over the past few seasons; Those who come up with business proposals to impress sharks and gain partners to grow their dreams.

Some have not been so lucky, but continue on their entrepreneurial path; while others have managed to negotiate with more than one shark and their company has prospered. That is why, here we show you 7 Shark Tank projects that have impressed everyone, including their investors.

Say it with signs is a mobile app designed to help the deaf children community and to develop a language that improves their communication with the world. Without a doubt, it has been one of the most moving projects that captivated Arturo Elias Ayub; who agreed to enter on the condition that it was a free app for the public.

Despite being a project presented in Shark Tank United States, this app has managed to expand worldwide, since its purpose is to help save and manage money, especially in children. But it can also be used by teenagers and entire families; with medium and long-term goals.

This other app has also been a success after arriving at Shark Tank México and Arturo Elias Ayub invested in it, and that is because it is a world football trivia where anyone can participate and test their knowledge of the sport.

Pearachute is intended for those parents who are exhausting their ideas about how to spend time with their children but want more activities. This app gives you ideas of what to do, what places to visit or what new activities you can try; based on the age of the children and with the opportunity to save memories within the application.

If yours are not the numbers and the accounts, this app that came to Shark Tank Mexico with great success, helps everyone with their taxes and finances, to keep track of them. A great idea that surprised all the sharks.

Like in the old days when you organized with your friends and neighbours to play soccer or basketball games; Hoomaps works exactly the same since it helps to find people who want to play basketball with you, organizing the place, the day and the time; as well as promoting street sports.

With the arrival of summer, Swimply has been the salvation of many, since it allows you to rent pools for a few hours or days. The idea is very good and perfect to organize a pool party and cope with the heat of these days.

With five seasons on the air, Shark Tank México has managed to grow great projects; In this new season, more entrepreneurs are looking to surprise the judges and grow their business. So don’t miss it and enjoy a good afternoon with popcorn and swimming with sharks.