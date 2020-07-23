7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Alaska

Alaska: A magnitude 7.8 earthquake 100 km off the coast of the US state of Alaska was followed by a tsunami warning but no casualties or damage were confirmed.

A strong earthquake was recorded in the seabed northeast of Alaska. After which, a tsunami warning was issued on the entire coastline. The nearby islands were also warned but the tsunami warning was withdrawn two hours after no damage was reported.

The town’s police officer, Sgt. Mike Sorter, said everything was normal and no damage had been reported. The epicentre was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued.