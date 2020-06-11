Airline manufacturing company Bombardier has announced that it is to release 600 people from its Northern bases.

The Canadian company is one of the largest employers in the North.

Covid-19 stopped production in Belfast in March.

In a statement today, Bombardier said the decision to lay off 400 employees and 200 subcontractors was made because their business has been hit hard by the international health crisis.

Unions and politicians alike said the bad news was a devastating blow to workers and their families.