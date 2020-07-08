6 tips to make your phone’s battery charge even faster

If you feel that your phone is not charging at the speed it should, these tips will help you make it much faster and the battery lasts longer.

2. Use a fast charge adapter

Each leading brand in telephony has designed exclusive adapters for their phones for fast charging. So, since they are not all the same, it is recommended to always use the charger that corresponds to your smartphone, since they are smart and know exactly the number of watts you need to charge.

3. Don’t trust wireless chargers

It is true that wireless chargers are the salvation when you travel or are away from home. However, don’t trust your entire battery to a wireless charger, as these provide no more than 7.5 watts, which is often little for a full charge.

It is best to give your smartphone enough battery power with its personal charger and reserve the wireless for emergencies.

4. If you have the damaged cable, it is time to change it

The charger cable is one of the accessories that is commonly damaged by use. If yours is like this and you already tried to remedy it with adhesive tape, you should know that many times the load is no longer the same, because the cables could also be damaged internally. So you better change it for a new one and you will notice the difference.

5. Don’t use your phone while charging

We know that sometimes it is complicated; But if you let your phone rest while it is charging, you will notice that the battery increases much faster.

6. Put it in “Airplane Mode” when loading

This last trick is wonderful, since activating the “Airplane Mode” on your phone disables notifications, social networks, the internet connection and many more functions; allowing even faster charging since your phone is working very little. Afterwards you deactivate the “Airplane Mode” and like new.

Now, if you have already tried all these tips and still feel that your phone practically lives stuck to the plug; maybe it’s a good time to change it for a fast charging one like the new ones Galaxy A10 or the Redmi Note 9S, which share the quality of fast and long-lasting charging.

Read: 7 amazing apps that have been featured in Shark Tank Mexico

Enjoy longer battery time with these tips and do not hesitate to share this information with your friend who you think will be very useful.