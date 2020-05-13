6 tech reflections for internet day

In the framework of Internet Day, these are the reflections around this significant date.

Over the years, the internet has evolved and has provided us with infinite tools to help people and businesses develop their full potential. The transformation of the internet revolutionized the world and is undoubtedly a global phenomenon.

As Our World in Data well narrates, email has been around since the 1960s, file sharing at least since the 1970s, and IP since 1982. It was, however, the creation of the World Wide Web in 1989 what really revolutionized the history of communication.

Through social networks and platforms – that live in the cloud – such as Facebook, Instagram or Youtube, communication and human interactions have been drastically modified; because at least one in three people worldwide uses them to get information, find a partner or mobilize socially and politically.

It could be said that the Internet is one of the biggest transformers of social behaviour and, if you look closely, it is possible to show that it has also modified the way in which business is done and the way in which companies relate to consumers (even when physically in different places). This is because there has been a boom in products, services and solutions in the Cloud that users (workers, customers, consumers and citizens) access through the Internet to get what they need.

The current situation has demonstrated, once again, the great relevance that the Internet acquires in the relations between companies and users since the restrictions decreed by the various governments (to avoid contagion) have accelerated the digital transformation of business and its trajectory. towards the cloud, thus achieving viable, flexible, fluid and remote operations.

Thinking about the need that various companies have, Oracle – an expert company in digital solutions – shares a series of reflections on the areas covered by the internet today, as well as the appearance of the cloud, and the advantages that it brings:

1. Electronic commerce, especially for SMEs, is a differential that is helping businesses to continue growing in this new reality:

Online shopping is becoming a consolidated experience to which more and more people join, with an increasing purchase frequency, and the presence of the business in the cloud is essential for these transactions to be successful. Having e-commerce in the cloud, regardless of the size of the company, is a key factor for business growth today. According to the Annual Study of Electronic Commerce 2019 published in March 2020 by CACE, during 2019 there were 828,000 new buyers, adding up to a total of 18,773,246 e-shoppers in the year, making it clear that more and more people are they choose to buy online.

In this regard, Oracle ERP solutions enable small and midsize businesses to get up and running quickly with capabilities that meet today’s business needs, add global features and controls (as they expand into new markets and locations), as well as enabling finance staff to be more productive with a modern user experience that includes financial dashboards, mobile support, and social collaboration, all while taking advantage of the financial flexibility and predictable costs that the cloud offers.

2. The cloud is the key to managing businesses around the world: The competitive advantages that the application of the cloud brings to business is indisputable. Whatever the category or the size of the company, it allows to increase productivity, improve the daily work of the teams and establish priorities, thus generating better results. 74% of companies say the cloud has given them a competitive advantage (*), and that is due more than anything to immediacy. Cloud-based systems allow real-time access to data, thus opening the door to instant information. For example, Oracle Autonomous Database is the world’s first autonomous database and is designed to run on the basis of the use of autonomous learning and automation, eliminating work and human error. What reduces the costs, complexity and guarantees greater reliability,

3. Internet-powered technology is now essential to all aspects of life, and emerging application technologies are becoming practical solutions for almost anything: by Oracle’s prediction, by 2025, 100% of Business applications will include some form of Integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) . Oracle offers a complete portfolio of differentiated products, services and capabilities to power your business with artificial intelligence. With Oracle’s ready-to-develop AI platform, data scientists and application developers have a complete package of cloud services to build, deploy, and manage AI-powered solutions. These technological advancements will have a positive impact on all parts of the business, helping managers and executives gain a better understanding of operations, employees, markets, and customers.

4. Systems security is the only way to guarantee success in today’s Business. Customers are no longer interested in companies that don’t provide that as an asset: According to Oracle’s predictions, by 2025, cybersecurity attacks will become increasingly sophisticated with the addition of the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. 80% of security attacks will come from an internal source. Against this, autonomous systems can detect incorrect settings and provide continuous protection. The most reliable way to combat these growing threats is through the use of autonomous technologies, such as the much more autonomous Oracle Second Generation Cloud, which allows you to automatically apply patches and validate the integrity of the system 24/7.

5. The interconnection between platforms is a differential that can give scale and agility: unifying the processes under the same platform, such as the cloud, allows streamlining daily tasks, crossing data and obtaining better results in less time. This interconnection allows companies to focus on business and not only on the infrastructure itself, allowing collaborators, spaces to think strategies, gain brand value and accelerate processes in order to take care to provide their clients with the best assistance.

6. Virtual interaction is a reality in both personal and/or business life: Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) can be used to train employees, develop new products and even manage risks. One of its benefits, for example, is the reduction of costs and terms. Today, merchants have started using VR and AR to enhance the online shopping experience, create deeper emotional connections, and help customers better understand what they are buying in a virtual environment.

In the current situation, these technologies are really useful to provide safer attention to clients (avoiding displacement) and greater well-being for employees (guaranteeing their safety and health).

The evolution of the internet revolutionized the world, and although it is a global phenomenon closely linked to communication, it greatly influences almost all areas of society, mainly companies, which has allowed them to break down borders and transcend the various spheres of individuals. Thanks to the internet, today it is possible that businesses can leverage solutions, such as the cloud, to unify their processes under the same platform, streamline daily tasks, cross data and obtain better results in less time.