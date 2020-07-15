Tech NewsHow to?Mobile
6 secret tricks of your cell phone that you surely don’t know

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

All cell phones have different secret tricks that are very useful than you may have never heard, here we reveal six that you will love.

The cell phone has become an indispensable device for almost everyone, we use it to call, take photos, chat and much more. However, are you sure you really know all of its secret functions? Here we share 6 tricks of your cell phone that you surely did not know and that you are going to want to use today.

Most of these tricks work on Android and iOS devices, remember that in Telcel Online Store you find the best cell phones and with great discounts; You will also enjoy the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones .

6 secret tricks of your cell phone

1. Guest mode

Surely you’ve ever lent your cell phone to a family member or friend to teach them something and you don’t want them to be able to see more photos or files. A great option is to create a Guest Mode to activate it every time you lend it and that person has their own “profile” and your messages, images and history will remain hidden. Activate it from the Security option or in Settings> Users and accounts> Users> Guest. This trick is available only for Android.

cell cheat guest mode
Photo: Writing

2. A record of the time you use an app

On iPhone, you can see the time in the apps by going to Settings and clicking on the Battery option. The time you have used in each application will appear there.

hack iphone time in apps
Photo: Writing

From Android 9 Pie the function of controlling the time you spend using each of the apps on your cell phone through its timers or sites from Chrome was added; You can also write the code ## 4636 ## in the marker and choose the Usage Statistics option.

3. Record and take photos at the same time

If you have an iPhone, simply press the red button to start recording and then click on the white button on the left to capture photos at the same time. If your smartphone is Android just press the button for photos during recording.

how to record and take photos at the same time
Photo: Writing

4. Divide your screen

On Android, you just have to locate the multi-window button that opens your active apps. This function can also be done with the Floating Apps app available on Google Play or Split Screen for iPhone in the App Store, the latter charged to your Telcel Invoice if you have a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan in an open system.

5. A secret game

To activate it you must access Settings> Device information> Android version. Press on this button until the full-screen version logo appears, press again repeatedly until the game is activated.

In the Android 6 Marshmallow version, you will find a platform game in which you must press the screen to jump with the android and avoid it from crashing. In Android 7 Nougat you must make a collection of fish, cats and even donuts. Finally, in Android 8 Oreo you can play with an octopus all over the screen.

secret game on android
Photo: Writing

6. Customize default messages

On iPhone go to Settings> Phone and then Reply with Text , you can create the message you want. In Android press the phone icon then Settings> Quick responses and you will have the option to edit them as you like.

default messages
Photo: Writing

Which of all these tricks has surprised you the most?

