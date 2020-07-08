ReviewsGadget ReviewsTech NewsSmart Gadgets
6 reasons why you will love the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

By Brian Adam
The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite makes note taking a great experience. Learn about its main characteristics and find it soon in Telcel.

Best of all, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite You can find it soon in Telcel Online Store to acquire in Friend Kit or Telcel plan and enjoy #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

1. A new way to creatively take notes with your S-Pen

It has all the technology and innovation of One UI 2 in Android. Your S-Pen is a tool with impressive pressure sensitivity and an inspirational experience, it is a package of writing instruments in one that will help you search, create and edit in different formats and much more. You will never lose your S-Pen thanks to the magnetic support of the tablet and you can take notes even with the screen off!

2. Elegant, compact and lightweight design

It is only 7mm thick! This new tablet is thin and light, it has a reduction of edges offering a large screen of 10.4 inch in a very compact device. Its elegant matte gray color will match your style.

3. Turn your screen into a stage

You can enjoy your favorite music in the park or a marathon in your room, since it has two horizontal speakers that offer excellent 3D sound for an immersive experience.

4. Great speed, memory and power

It has 64GB of internal memory + 4GB RAM, you can also use an expandable Micro SD of up to 1TB to save all your notes, files, videos, photos and more. Its 7040 mAh battery gives a long life with fast charge and fluid performance to keep up with your days.

5. Connection in hot spots and Galaxy Ecosystem

You can enjoy Auto Hotspot by securely connecting your smartphone and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for easy data sharing. Also thanks to Galaxy Ecosystem You will receive calls or answer messages from your cell phone from your tablet.

6. High degree of security

To safeguard all your information you have Facial recognitionWith this function, only you will be able to access the stored information.

Now that you know its main characteristics, you should definitely have it, remember that you can find it soon in Telcel and start enjoying its great technology.

