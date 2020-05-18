Six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the North and there are 16 new cases, according to the latest figures announced today.

This means that 482 people have died of the disease in the north and there are 4,401 confirmed cases.

According to other figures, however, Covid-19 has been implicated in the deaths of 599 people so far.

There are a number of social restrictions easing in the North from today. The likes of garden centers, recycling centers and angling facilities have been reopened for the first time in almost two months.