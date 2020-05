McDonald’s fast food outlets have announced the opening of six of their restaurants in Dublin next week.The company said it will re-open its car service restaurants in the capital a week from tomorrow.

You must not spend more than € 30 per car, it is said.

The company owns 95 restaurants nationwide and all closed in March due to Government directions on social segregation.

McDonald’s buys a couple hundred million euro worth of beef from Irish farmers every year.

They say their activities are worth € 200 million to the country’s economy every year.