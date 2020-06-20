6 gifts you can give dad if he’s a tech lover

Do you already know how you will celebrate Father’s Day? Here are some gift ideas for dad in his day if he loves technology and gadgets.

If your dad is a technology lover and is not one of those who are left behind when it comes to gadgets, take a look at these Ideal gift ideas for your day.

If you are looking for a fabulous gift for your dad, and you can’t think of anything sensational, get inspired by these ideas that you can also buy online. As we all know, this Father’s Day will be different, a very special one, because if you have the fortune to live with your dad they will be able to celebrate being at home as a family. If they do not live together, you can send them some of these surprises because many of these products have free shipping.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter

If your dad loves to have a great time or suffers in the commute to work every day, why not give him a Xiaomi folding electric scooter? This model is made with low-density aerospace aluminium (weighs 1900 g) and great structural strength. It reaches a speed of 25 km / h. Add a helmet with this gift for maximum safety.

Huawei Freebuds lite

If you are looking for wireless headphones at an affordable price, you can give him some Huawei Freebuds lite with stereo sound effects, available in black and white. With these, you can go running or play sports while listening to your favourite music or podcasts.

Galaxy Tab A

Maybe it’s a little awkward for your dad to see his email or social media on a small screen, so even if he doesn’t know it, a tablet would be the ideal gift. Galaxy Tab A is a good choice with 16GB of ROM. Check here other models to choose the most suitable for your dad.

Extreme battery

Nothing more annoying that the battery runs out in the middle of a trip or a long trip. This external USB input battery is compatible with all cell phones on the market.

This GoXtra ultra-compact portable 4400mAh portable slim battery for smartphones offers fast charging in a slim and compact design. It is ideal to carry it in your pocket. With its fabric tie, you can easily attach it to your wallet or pants.

