Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

6 gifts you can give dad if he’s a tech lover

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Do you already know how you will celebrate Father’s Day? Here are some gift ideas for dad in his day if he loves technology and gadgets.

If your dad is a technology lover and is not one of those who are left behind when it comes to gadgets, take a look at these Ideal gift ideas for your day.

ideal gift ideas for dad

If you are looking for a fabulous gift for your dad, and you can’t think of anything sensational, get inspired by these ideas that you can also buy online. As we all know, this Father’s Day will be different, a very special one, because if you have the fortune to live with your dad they will be able to celebrate being at home as a family. If they do not live together, you can send them some of these surprises because many of these products have free shipping.

ideal gifts for dad

Xiaomi Electric Scooter

If your dad loves to have a great time or suffers in the commute to work every day, why not give him a Xiaomi folding electric scooter? This model is made with low-density aerospace aluminium (weighs 1900 g) and great structural strength. It reaches a speed of 25 km / h. Add a helmet with this gift for maximum safety.

ideal gift ideas for dad on his day ideal gift ideas for dad on his day

Huawei Freebuds lite

If you are looking for wireless headphones at an affordable price, you can give him some Huawei Freebuds lite with stereo sound effects, available in black and white. With these, you can go running or play sports while listening to your favourite music or podcasts.

ideal gift ideas for dad on his day

Galaxy Tab A

Maybe it’s a little awkward for your dad to see his email or social media on a small screen, so even if he doesn’t know it, a tablet would be the ideal gift. Galaxy Tab A is a good choice with 16GB of ROM. Check here other models to choose the most suitable for your dad.

ideal gift ideas for dad on his day

ideal gift ideas for dad on his day

Extreme battery

Nothing more annoying that the battery runs out in the middle of a trip or a long trip. This external USB input battery is compatible with all cell phones on the market.

This GoXtra ultra-compact portable 4400mAh portable slim battery for smartphones offers fast charging in a slim and compact design. It is ideal to carry it in your pocket. With its fabric tie, you can easily attach it to your wallet or pants.

ideal gift ideas for dad on his day

Where to find them?

Surprise Dad with these gifts, all available in the Telcel Online Store.
It is not necessary that you have a credit or debit card, as the Telcel Online Store has different forms of payment:

• Visa and MasterCard debit card
• Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Carnet credit card, with the option of months without interest with participating cards
• Cash payment at convenience stores, self-service stores and banks
• Interbank transfer with participating banks.

ideal gift ideas for dad on Father's Day

Status and tracking of your purchase

Tracking your purchase is easy. Log in to the Online Store and enter the My Orders section to find out the status of your order, check the details of your purchase and the order number. Remember that in order to know the status of your purchase on the Telcel page, you must be a registered user.

When the status of your purchase is ‘On the way’, Telcel will provide you with the FedEx guide number with which you can track your order directly on its website. For your peace of mind, notifications are sent to your email at all times of the status of your purchase.gifts you can give dad

If you have additional questions write an email to (email protected) Connect with #LaRedDeTusEmociones and celebrate dad like never before, he deserves it!

More Articles Like This

An unpublished video of the Apollo missions shows us the astronauts’ falls on the moon

Space tech Brian Adam -
In space, nobody can hear you scream .. but everyone can see you fall. The astronauts of the Apollo missions who walked on the...
Read more

Finally measured the rotation speed of a black hole

Science Brian Adam -
We finally know the rotation speed of a black hole "visible" in the Milky Way, adding another piece to the puzzle of these gigantic...
Read more

Samsung brings The Sero, the rotating TV : it starts from 1,499 Euros

Electronics Brian Adam -
Samsung has announced the launch of The Sero on the Italian market, the vertical TV that is has won the award from the International...
Read more

Microsoft Edge arrives on Windows 7 and 8.1 via Windows Update

Apps Brian Adam -
Microsoft Edge marked a real revolution for the Redmond company's browsers. However, at the time of the announcement, the company of Satya Nadella had...
Read more

Unieuro, 200 Euro discount on an HP gaming notebook with GeForce GTX 1660

Gaming Brian Adam -
In the last flyer of Unieuro there is ainteresting promotion on an HP Pavilion gaming computer, on which you can save 200 Euros compared...
Read more

iOS knows no fragmentation: iOS 13 installed on 92% of iPhones!

Apple Brian Adam -
We are sure that this data will be taken up by Apple during the keynote of June 22, when in all probability it will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY