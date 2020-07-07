6 'exolunes' may have been found around distant worlds

Although the human being has managed to find more than 4,000 planets other than our Solar System, there is something that is still eluding our eyes: their moons. So far, in fact, no satellites have been observed around these distant worlds. The reason? They are too small and distant.

A new document indicates the sighting of six exoplanets in which the oscillations in their data can be caused by moons (also called esolune). But this does not necessarily guarantee the presence of such celestial bodies, and there is currently no way for scientists to determine the real details of the situation. “We can say that these six new systems are completely consistent with the excludes,” says lead author of the study Chris Fox.”But we don’t have the technology to confirm them“.

Finding the moons around distant worlds could provide a variety of insights into formation and evolution of other planetary systems, help to contextualize our solar system on its uniqueness and, above all, they are perfect places to look for life. The research was described in a document not yet peer-reviewed published on the arXiv.org prepress server on June 23.

There is still no way to locate these distant satellites, as the method most used by scientists is that of “transit”. In a nutshell, when a planet passes in front of its star, the star will darken briefly as the world passes in front of it. Sometimes, however, the data on the brightness of a transit they seem a little confused with a small swing, and this is where experts speculate that there is a satellite around the world.

The authors of the new study found six new stars with these characteristics, but it will still take time to confirm the existence of these excludes.