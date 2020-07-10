5G, Tim excludes Huawei from the race in Italy and Brazil: 'Industrial choice'

After the rumors about the exclusion of Huawei from 5G in Italy, which emerged yesterday and followed by a hard release from the Chinese company, another news comes from this front. TIM would have decided to exclude Huawei from the list of potential suppliers for its infrastructure in Italy.

The rumor was reported by the AGI agency, according to which the choice was also made for Brazil and it would have nothing to do with the current political situation, but would be part of a specific industrial strategy, which foresees the differentiation of the partners.

The telephone operator, in concert, would have invited Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Mavenir and Affirmed Network in the selection process.

At the moment, no official statements have been received from Huawei, but the statements published yesterday morning in which the managers of the Italian branch said they rebounded. “firmly convinced that the security and development of Digital Italy must be supported by an approach based on facts and not by unfounded allegations “.

Other rumors have recently surfaced that the UK is thinking of excluding Huawei, but the international press is also talking about concerns in Germany and the UK, although no official decisions have been made at the moment.