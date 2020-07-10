Tech News5G News
Updated:

5G, Tim excludes Huawei from the race in Italy and Brazil: "Industrial choice"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

5G, Tim excludes Huawei from the race in Italy and Brazil: 'Industrial choice'

After the rumors about the exclusion of Huawei from 5G in Italy, which emerged yesterday and followed by a hard release from the Chinese company, another news comes from this front. TIM would have decided to exclude Huawei from the list of potential suppliers for its infrastructure in Italy.

The rumor was reported by the AGI agency, according to which the choice was also made for Brazil and it would have nothing to do with the current political situation, but would be part of a specific industrial strategy, which foresees the differentiation of the partners.

The telephone operator, in concert, would have invited Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Mavenir and Affirmed Network in the selection process.

At the moment, no official statements have been received from Huawei, but the statements published yesterday morning in which the managers of the Italian branch said they rebounded. “firmly convinced that the security and development of Digital Italy must be supported by an approach based on facts and not by unfounded allegations “.

Other rumors have recently surfaced that the UK is thinking of excluding Huawei, but the international press is also talking about concerns in Germany and the UK, although no official decisions have been made at the moment.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

OPPO A52 Review: the low cost smartphone for those who focus on autonomy

Mobile Brian Adam -
OPPO A52 is an interesting low cost smartphone that focuses particularly on autonomy (and not only on this aspect).   The world of low cost smartphones,...
Read more

Samsung copies Apple: goodbye to the chargers in the boxes of their mobiles

Mobile Brian Adam -
When a company makes such a radical move we can understand it as a particular strategy that could have many readings. This is...
Read more

Thorne-Żytkow object, the hypothetical star "impossible" to find

Science Brian Adam -
The Universe is a truly bizarre place, full of oddities and uniqueness. Inside we can find everything as long as it respects the laws...
Read more

Formula 1 is back: how to follow the races through your mobile phone

Apps Brian Adam -
The coronavirus crisis has disrupted all the official calendars of the main professional sports. Formula 1 was one of those victims since the cancellation...
Read more

iOS 14 will allow you to pay with Apple Pay via QR codes

Apple Brian Adam -
iOS 14 is Apple's new operating system currently available in beta. The latest version released by the Apple presents many small changes and a...
Read more

Xiaomi has a car inflator as big as a can of soda

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Surely it has happened to you some time, when driving with your car the warning light jumps on the main panel to point...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY