5G can run faster, new speed record

The 5G It has been available in Spain for almost a year. In that time, Vodafone has managed to reach speeds that reach almost 600 Mbps on mobile, and sometimes they can reach almost 1 Gbps . Both in Spain and in other countries, mobiles can already reach more speed through 5G than through WiFi. AND Nokia just beat the speed record in commercial networks.

In laboratories, 5G has been achieved to reach speeds of tens of Gbps, but in the real world the situation is very different, since the antennas are further away and there are environmental factors to take into account, such as interference, obstacles, humidity, etc. . All this has not prevented Nokia from reaching a speed of 4.7 Gbps in Dallas (Texas). Samsung also recently hit 8.5 Gbps, but in a lab test.

4.7 Gbps thanks to Carrier Aggregation

For this, the Finnish manufacturer has used an 800 MHz block of the frequency bands of 28 and 39 GHz (mmWave) With 40 MHz LTE band. This is achieved by using LTE bandwidth in a way similar to how frequency bands can be combined with WiFi today thanks to the Carrier Aggregation.

Thus, Nokia has taken advantage 4G and 5G frequencies to achieve higher simultaneous transmission than both technologies allow separately. In comparison, Vodafone only has 90 MHz for 5G in Spain in the 3.6 GHz band, and we will have to wait until at least 2021 to see uses in the 26 GHz. In that band, speeds of 1 Gbps will be achieved with ease, and as more is mastered technology, the 20 Gbps maximum allowed by the standard will be closer and closer.

Currently, in the EU, operators can only operate on the 3.6 GHz frequency, since it is the only one licensed for this purpose. The rest of the bands that will be used for 5G (the 700 MHz and 28 GHZ) have not yet been licensed. In the United States, however, there are already operators that do offer service in millimeter bands, which, although they have a very limited range, already offer high speeds in large cities in the country, such as New York.

Nokia wants to lead 5G

These speeds demonstrate the enormous possibilities that 5G offers today, and those that it will be able to offer in the future. In addition, it is quite remarkable that Nokia has achieved this, since the manufacturer has long wanted to position itself as a solid alternative to Huawei, in addition to Ericsson, one of its main competitors.

Nokia offers operators “all-in-one” kits in terms of 5G network equipment refers, including the necessary equipment; from antennas to equipment within the operator’s core. Among the platforms it is powering the most is AirScale, with which they want to help operators maximize the efficiency of the spectrum they use.

Buying all equipment, software and services from a single manufacturer is more efficient for operators, since it can reduce the operating cost by 20%, and reduce the time it takes to market new products by 30% compared to buying items from various manufacturers.