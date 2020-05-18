585,000 people are in receipt of the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago, according to the latest figures. That’s a 4,000 drop in a week.

This payment is a weekly allowance of € 350 for people who are unemployed because of a health emergency.

In addition to this payment, 214,700 people are in receipt of the normal unemployment allowance of € 203 a week.

A further 464,000 people are benefiting from the subsidy scheme under which the State pays a percentage of people's wages.

Under this scheme, the State pays up to 70% of workers' wages as long as they are not let go by their employer.