Almost 56,300 employers are now registered with Revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS).

Under the scheme, over 482,800 employees have received one payment. This does not include any other employee who will receive the subsidy as a result of payments generated later today.

Payments of € 30m have also been made available to employers.

The total value of payments to date under the scheme is € 1,115,000,000.

About 579,000 who were unemployed last week will receive the weekly payment of € 350.

The total cost of weekly unemployment payments during the pandemic is approximately € 202m.

However, last week, some 35,600 recipients returned to work in the first phase of restriction alleviation.

Liz Canavan, Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Taoiseach, says that anyone returning to work should close the unemployment payment claim as soon as possible.