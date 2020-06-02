The number of people getting the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago has dropped dramatically over the last week because of the coronavirus.

The payment this week was 543,200, a decrease of 36,200 over a week, according to the latest figures from the Department of Employment and Social Protection.

This payment is a weekly allowance of € 350 for people who are unemployed due to the health crisis.

The allowance is due to end next Monday but Minister Regina Doherty has announced that it will be extended. She said it will undergo a reforms section as well.

However, the number of people receiving payment under another scheme has increased.

Over 508,000 people are now benefiting from the wage subsidy scheme under which the State pays a percentage of their wages.

Under the scheme, the State pays up to 70% of workers' pay as long as they are not let go by their employer.