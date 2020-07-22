There are a large number of new cases of Covid-19 in Australia, the largest number in a single day to date. 501 new cases of the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours, most of them in the city of Melbourne in Victoria State.

Authorities in Melbourne are trying to tackle an outbreak of the virus in the city with strict lock-in restrictions in place in the second largest city in the country for the past two weeks.

Previously, the highest daily figure for Covid-19 was in Australia on March 28th when 459 new cases were reported.

To date, Australia, where about 25 million people live, and 13,000 cases of Covid-19 live in the country have been widely praised. According to the figures 128 people died due to Covid-19.

From midnight tonight residents in Melbourne will have to wear face masks outside.

Melbourne will be the first place in Australia where people will be required to wear face cover outside, as a new attempt to slow the spread of the disease.