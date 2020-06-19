Aer Lingus is to curtail 500 jobs.

The airline said today that Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the industry. They say that only 5% of their services are currently operating as normal. They also say that there is no certainty as to the way forward when they can operate again and that they have no knowledge of the future demand for their services.

They say it further damages that passengers have to be quarantined for a fortnight when they arrive in Ireland and that passengers are advised not to travel unless their journey is essential. They say steps have been taken in other EU member states to increase flights.

The Department of Employment and Social Protection has advised that 500 airline employees will be made redundant.