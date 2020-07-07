The Environmental Protection Agency has warned that over 50 water treatment plants that provide water to one million people may fail and pose a risk to human health.

The Agency's annual report states that there is uncertainty about the improvement works to be carried out by Irish Water on the treatment plants and that there is some skepticism about water safety as a result of this leak.

However, the report states that water quality in the country has improved significantly.

It indicates that 99% of samples taken from 900 water sources in the country complied with the standard for approved bacteria and chemical levels.