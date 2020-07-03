 sd
Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the exception and shared 5 of them.

2. QR Codes

This is another of the news that will come to WhatsApp and one that many users have already been able to test in the beta version. QR codes are used to create new chats without having to add the person to the contact list as is usually done, registering the phone number. Now it will only be a matter of scanning the personalized QR code of each contact with name, photo, and voila!

3. Group video calls

Of course, group video calls are not recent, but the new functions that will be available to them are; such as integration with Messenger Rooms to make calls with up to 50 different people and #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

In addition, a “Video” button will be added in group chats to have direct and quick access to a video call; as well as the possibility of enlarging a person’s video to see it in full screen.

4. Dark mode on WhatsApp Web

After the arrival of the dark mode in the mobile version of WhatsApp and that it was a complete success; Users had asked for the same dark mode for the web version and now it will be possible. This will serve to avoid damaging the sight of those who use WhatsApp from their computers and will give a more aesthetic touch to the application.

5. States in the KaiOS version

KaiOS is an operating system for non-smartphones, whose operation is basic, mainly to make calls, send messages and use WhatsApp. The good news is that those who have KaiOS can already see the status of their contacts like the rest of the smartphone versions.

For now, these are the news that has been released WhatsApp, all you have to do is wait until little by little they reach the app in future updates and enjoy them thanks to the unlimited social networks that your Unlimited Friend. Meanwhile tell us, which one are you most excited to have?

More Articles Like This

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Electronics Brian Adam -
Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in all participating stores. Is called...
Read more

LG thinks of a new smartphone with a sliding screen: launch in 2021?

Android Brian Adam -
While Samsung, Huawei and Motorola are competing for the top step of the podium regarding folding smartphones, thanks to their respective Galaxy Fold, Mate...
Read more

After Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also be bronze in color

Android Brian Adam -
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is not the only Samsung smartphone that will arrive in bronze/copper color as shown by the latest official renderings that...
Read more

LG’s announcement: in 2021 the first smartphone with rollable OLED screen arrives

Android Brian Adam -
LG CEO Kwon Bong-SEO has announced that his company intends to be their first company in the world to launch a rollable OLED smartphone...
Read more

Catherine Full Body Review: Atlus’ nightmares land on Switch

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Catherine Full Body arrives on Nintendo Switch bringing with it a good load of sinful irony and (not too much) unbridled romance. Considering the warm...
Read more

Microsoft temporarily stops Edge Dev, Beta and Stable updates: scheduled stop in Chromium Project

Apps Brian Adam -
If you are one of those who are testing the versions of Edge (the new one, the one based on Chromium) within some of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY