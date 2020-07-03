5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the exception and shared 5 of them.

2. QR Codes

This is another of the news that will come to WhatsApp and one that many users have already been able to test in the beta version. QR codes are used to create new chats without having to add the person to the contact list as is usually done, registering the phone number. Now it will only be a matter of scanning the personalized QR code of each contact with name, photo, and voila!

3. Group video calls

Of course, group video calls are not recent, but the new functions that will be available to them are; such as integration with Messenger Rooms to make calls with up to 50 different people and #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

In addition, a “Video” button will be added in group chats to have direct and quick access to a video call; as well as the possibility of enlarging a person’s video to see it in full screen.

4. Dark mode on WhatsApp Web

After the arrival of the dark mode in the mobile version of WhatsApp and that it was a complete success; Users had asked for the same dark mode for the web version and now it will be possible. This will serve to avoid damaging the sight of those who use WhatsApp from their computers and will give a more aesthetic touch to the application.

5. States in the KaiOS version

KaiOS is an operating system for non-smartphones, whose operation is basic, mainly to make calls, send messages and use WhatsApp. The good news is that those who have KaiOS can already see the status of their contacts like the rest of the smartphone versions.

For now, these are the news that has been released WhatsApp, all you have to do is wait until little by little they reach the app in future updates and enjoy them.