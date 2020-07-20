Latest newsTop Stories
5 tips to plan your perfect trip next year ✈

By Brian Adam
Take advantage of these days at home to perfectly plan the trip you have wanted so much and that you will surely be able to do next year.

The holiday season has already begun, but given the world situation of Coronavirus, it is recommended to stay at home and take care of your whole family. However, this does not prevent you from taking advantage of these days to plan your next trip when the quarantine ends, either on vacation or for work.

The “perfect trip” does exist and is achieved thanks to excellent pre-planning so that on vacation days there are no worries other than enjoying. If you are already looking forward to returning to the beach or climbing a mountain, check out these 5 tips to plan your perfect trip for next year.

1. Choose a destination

The first step in planning your trip is choosing the place you would like to visit; the one you have always dreamed of knowing. Do not close to a single option, you can make a list of destinations and then discard until you are left with the one you like best.

Mexico has an endless number of majestic places, so knowing the beautiful corners of the country would be a great idea.

Tips to organize your next trip

2. Build the budget

Another important point, and that you should take into account when choosing the destination, is to evaluate the cost of your trip. You should consider transportation, lodging, food and extra money to give yourself a taste. And don’t worry if you lack a budget, you still have a year to save and travel without worrying about debt.

Tips to organize your next trip

3. Choose well where you will stay

Aspects such as proximity, security and accessibility are what you should consider at this point. It is important to choose very well the place where you are going to stay to sleep, to rest and be able to enjoy both day and night.

For this, City Express Hotels are the best option, since being a Círculo Azul Telcel customer you have an exclusive discount on the accommodation of your next trip with a 15% discount booking before August 31, to travel until 31 December 2021. Also, if you join City Premios you will get an additional 10% discount and the following benefits:

  • Early check-in from 1:00 p.m.
  • Late check-out until 4:00 p.m.
  • Preferential check-in
  • Access to the City Prizes cocktail *
  • You accumulate points for the stay, to exchange them for prizes

Tips to organize your next trips

If you want to know more about these incredible promotions, as well as the terms and conditions, be sure to enter this link and find out everything.

Tips to organize your next trip

4. Organize your luggage

Depending on the destination you have chosen, you will have to make a complete list of your luggage; such as clothing, swimsuits, sunscreens, repellents, tents, binoculars, sunglasses, among many other accessories. In addition to what is necessary for a lifetime memory such as cameras, chargers and your Telcel to share everything on social networks with #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Of course, pack only what you will use to avoid having to overload.

Tips to organize your next trip

5. Research your destination first

It is always good to have a general idea of ​​the place that you will visit before starting the trip. Some important points are the means of transport, customs and traditions, the climate that will be there and the places that you should definitely not miss. This will help make all of the above points much easier to plan.

Tips to organize your next trip

Take note of all these tips and go organizing the vacation you’ve always dreamed of to do next year. This way you will kill time at home and you will be more than ready for the summer.

