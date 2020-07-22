Tech NewsAppsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp
5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we share these tips to improve them.

These days at home due to the contingency, video calls through WhatsApp have been salvation to be in contact with family and friends. Or, for work issues and communicating with coworkers. The same makes us all need video calls with good quality and here we share some tips to improve them.Whether an individual or group, the video call function on WhatsApp has increased. More now, they are allowed with up to 8 different people or with up to 50 people thanks to Facebook Messenger Rooms. Social networks that you can enjoy unlimited thanks to your Unlimited Friend and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.Improve video calls on WhatsApp

To avoid that when making video calls these have pixels, the audio is cut or does not coincide with the video, take note of these tips:

1. Clean your cameras

Believe it or not, many times the blurred image of video calls is not due to the internet connection, but because the camera lenses are dirty. To avoid this, carefully clean your front and rear camera of your smartphone with a cotton swab or disposable tissue.

Improve WhatsApp video calls

2. Choose a lit place

Another mistake that many make when making a video call is standing behind the light or windows; This causes your image to look dark and blurry. It is recommended to choose a white background, with a lamp in front of you and automatically your selfie camera will adjust providing the best image.

Improve WhatsApp video calls

3. Pause all downloads

This tip will help prevent video calls from becoming saturated. You must pause all downloads from your mobile device so that your smartphone works faster, once your call is finished you can resume everything as it was.

4. Close apps in the background

Like the previous tip, to prevent your phone from overworking or even draining its battery fast; Before starting the video call, close all the applications that you have open in the background and that you are not using.

Improve WhatsApp video calls

5. Use headphones

To avoid external noise, it is advisable to make video calls with connected headphones, since they have the ability to eliminate noise and focus only on the voice of the participants.

Improve WhatsApp video calls

With these tricks, you will immediately notice that your video calls will improve. If you have ever experienced quality problems, many times the error is not in your internet connection, but in not applying the above tips. Try them out and share your comments.

