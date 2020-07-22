5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we share these tips to improve them.

WhatsApp will allow you to make video calls with up to 8 people!

To avoid that when making video calls these have pixels, the audio is cut or does not coincide with the video, take note of these tips:

1. Clean your cameras

Believe it or not, many times the blurred image of video calls is not due to the internet connection, but because the camera lenses are dirty. To avoid this, carefully clean your front and rear camera of your smartphone with a cotton swab or disposable tissue.

2. Choose a lit place

Another mistake that many make when making a video call is standing behind the light or windows; This causes your image to look dark and blurry. It is recommended to choose a white background, with a lamp in front of you and automatically your selfie camera will adjust providing the best image.

3. Pause all downloads

This tip will help prevent video calls from becoming saturated. You must pause all downloads from your mobile device so that your smartphone works faster, once your call is finished you can resume everything as it was.

4. Close apps in the background

Like the previous tip, to prevent your phone from overworking or even draining its battery fast; Before starting the video call, close all the applications that you have open in the background and that you are not using.

5. Use headphones

To avoid external noise, it is advisable to make video calls with connected headphones, since they have the ability to eliminate noise and focus only on the voice of the participants.

With these tricks, you will immediately notice that your video calls will improve. If you have ever experienced quality problems, many times the error is not in your internet connection, but in not applying the above tips. Try them out and share your comments.