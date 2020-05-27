5 tips to harness the potential of communication during the economic recovery



Businesses in Latin America begin to revive after a period of business stoppage.

Promote a culture of responsible communication: During an emergency period, the excess of information misinforms, and finding the right dose, between quality and quantity, is difficult in a saturated media ecosystem, where reality is mimetized with manufactured and speculative content. Digital media make it easy for everyone to become news broadcasters without much effort. However, in the face of accelerated information flows, the relevance of the content would be the key to communication. As receivers, and at the same time, as senders, business leaders require a point of balance between the information that is relevant to assimilate and transmit, to perform their best during the reactivation phase of economic activities. For Paola Vallejo, "consistency in messages is the most important contribution that companies can make, when traditional ways of relating are reinventing themselves."

Communication is a relevant factor for companies in an environment of rapid changes. There are companies that are modifying their discourse and reinventing themselves, to encourage encouragement, through messages, ideas and suggestions that allow them to face the current situation. According to Caty Di Maggio, “the survival of a company also depends, to a large extent, on the identity and the philosophy that they transmit. The companies that overcome adversity are those that preserve the relationship with their public and keep their philosophy and identity alive ”, he concludes.