HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

5 tips to harness the potential of communication during the economic recovery

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.


Businesses in Latin America begin to revive after a period of business stoppage.

Promote a culture of responsible communication: During an emergency period, the excess of information misinforms, and finding the right dose, between quality and quantity, is difficult in a saturated media ecosystem, where reality is mimetized with manufactured and speculative content. Digital media make it easy for everyone to become news broadcasters without much effort. However, in the face of accelerated information flows, the relevance of the content would be the key to communication. As receivers, and at the same time, as senders, business leaders require a point of balance between the information that is relevant to assimilate and transmit, to perform their best during the reactivation phase of economic activities. For Paola Vallejo, "consistency in messages is the most important contribution that companies can make, when traditional ways of relating are reinventing themselves."

Communication is a relevant factor for companies in an environment of rapid changes. There are companies that are modifying their discourse and reinventing themselves, to encourage encouragement, through messages, ideas and suggestions that allow them to face the current situation. According to Caty Di Maggio, “the survival of a company also depends, to a large extent, on the identity and the philosophy that they transmit. The companies that overcome adversity are those that preserve the relationship with their public and keep their philosophy and identity alive ”, he concludes.

More Articles Like This

Expect a decision next week on an extension of Covid 19 payments

Community Brian Adam - 0
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he feels that a decision on the extension of Covid 19 payments will not be made until next week. The Taoiseach...
Read more

Panama reopens more economic sectors and eases quarantine for COVID-19

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Panama had already started on May 13 a timid restart of some sectors of its economy. The government of Panama announced on Tuesday the...
Read more

Petition for drivers to be pedestrian alert this weekend

Community Brian Adam - 0
The Road Safety Authority is appealing for drivers to be alert to pedestrians while driving. Drivers are being urged to take extra care this bank...
Read more

The new quarantine policies will not work, says Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The new quarantine policies being implemented by the Irish Government will not work on inbound passengers, says Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary. Michael O'Leary wants...
Read more

It’s well worth noting Stormont after Downing Street

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
In light of Dominic Cummings' news event in the rooftop garden at Number 10 Downing Street, unionists are even thankful that they are not...
Read more

Three men being questioned for € 700k cash and drugs with a street value of € 30,000

Community Brian Adam - 0
Three men are being questioned by Gardaí in Dublin for € 700,000 cash and drugs with a street value of € 30,000 seized by...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

5 tips to harness the potential of communication during the economic recovery

Businesses in Latin America begin to revive after a period of business stoppage. Promote a culture of responsible communication:...
Read more
Community

Expect a decision next week on an extension of Covid 19 payments

Brian Adam - 0
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he feels that a decision on the extension of Covid 19 payments will not be made until next week. The Taoiseach...
Read more
Economy

Panama reopens more economic sectors and eases quarantine for COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Panama had already started on May 13 a timid restart of some sectors of its economy. The government of Panama announced on Tuesday the...
Read more
Game Reviews

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Review: a masterpiece on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Shulk and his companions return to the Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles on the Nintendo Switch. The battle between Mechonis and Bionis is not...
Read more
Community

Petition for drivers to be pedestrian alert this weekend

Brian Adam - 0
The Road Safety Authority is appealing for drivers to be alert to pedestrians while driving. Drivers are being urged to take extra care this bank...
Read more
Latest news

The new quarantine policies will not work, says Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary

Brian Adam - 0
The new quarantine policies being implemented by the Irish Government will not work on inbound passengers, says Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary. Michael O'Leary wants...
Read more
Android

Black Shark 3, analysis: a mobile designed for games that gives much more than maximum power

Brian Adam - 0
The mobiles developed to squeeze the games have a market gap thanks to their aggressive power, capabilities and design. This is the case of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY