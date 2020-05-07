Thursday, May 7, 2020
5 news that will be part of the new Android 11

By Brian Adam
The Android 11 it is getting closer and there are many expectations about the new and renovated in what Google has been working on your operating system.

This is how the great company revealed some of the new functions through the Developer Preview 3 for Android 11, which are available to the public to be tested, receive feedback and improve them.

Android 11 Google
()

Read: Draw with Pixar: Professional artists teach you how to draw!

The official launch of the new Android 11 It will take place in the coming weeks. However, Google He wants everything to be perfect and that is why he has released some of his new tools in advance and that we share with you here.

1. Rescue applications

The objective of this new function is to rescue those apps or pages that were accidentally closed but that you still wanted to keep, a situation that has happened to all of us. To get them again it will only be a matter of sliding the screen down and they will appear again. Something similar to what is shown in this video:

2. New buttons on the screen

Google began to investigate the needs of users, this is how this new idea emerged where two new buttons have been added to applications. These will appear on the side of the screen and will be “Screenshot” and “Share”; in order to maintain contact with other users.

3. Wireless debugging and QR scanning

In Android 11, debugging wirelessly will now be possible thanks to ADB technology, which will only need a Wi-Fi connection and that’s it. This means that a USB cable will no longer be needed to connect and pass information and in fact, Google is said to be working to make this even easier with a QR scanner.

Android 11 "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/android-11-google-1.jpg 600w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/04 / android-11-google-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/android-11-google- 1-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/android-11-google-1-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
(Photo: Google)

4. Size of the videos

Also known as PIP (Picture inside picture), this new tool consists of being able to adjust the size of the videos that are played in the background of applications such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or WhatsApp, which you can enjoy unlimited thanks to your EuroXlive Kit and #euroXlive. In this way, you can see your favourite series, movies and videos with a better resolution, while browsing other pages or apps.

5. Delete notifications

And finally, another of the functions that have been released is the possibility of silencing notifications from some apps that usually take up space on your screen and cannot be removed. Thus having a better experience with Android 11.

Android 11 "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/android-11-google.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com /wp-content/uploads/2020/04/android-11-google-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/android-11-google-300x300.jpg 300w , https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/android-11-google-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
(Photo: Google)

Read: WhatsApp: How to change the font colour in messages?

These are just some of the functions that will be available in the Android 11, but it is said that they will be much more, with renewed technology of Google. And tell us, which one do you expect the most?

