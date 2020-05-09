5 news in May on Amazon Prime Video, from The fantastic story to Goksung

Disturbing demonic tales of oriental origin, psychological thriller theses, funny comic-based actions, great 80s fantasy cinema classics and surprising cartoon adaptations loved by children. In our new appointment dedicated to titles recently available in the film catalogue of Amazon Prime Video let’s talk about the Korean Goksung – The presence of the devil, the ambiguous Disorder – The bodyguard, of the crazy Bunraku, with an all-star cast of an unforgettable cult of the 80s such as The fantastic story and of Dora and the lost city, effective live-action of the popular character of Dora the explorer, updated here in teen version.

Goksung – The presence of the devil

In the village of Goksunglocated in the mountains, detective Jong-goo investigates the brutal crime of a couple, barbarously murdered by someone who acted under the influence of hallucinogenic substances. Crime is only the first of a long series and for inexplicable causes, other inhabitants succumb to madness in the surrounding areas.

Rumours lay the case against an elderly Japanese man who recently arrived in the village; Jong-goo initially does not believe the rumours but, when his daughter becomes seriously ill, he decides to consider all the possibilities, also contacting a shaman to understand if, and which, supernatural forces are acting on the community.

The Korean director Na Hong-jin signs a fascinating reinterpretation of horror cinema, a layered and restless work that sublimates the exposure of an unfathomable mystery. A plot in which the details turn out to be fundamental for the conclusive and versatile revelation, with a large number of twists that leave you breathless on different occasions and mother scenes of absolute greatness.

In the two and a half hours of vision live tense dramatic atmospheres and inspired genre roars, between zombie-movie, ghost story and noir influences, for a film that conquers and frightens with unusual ferocity.

Disorder – The bodyguard

Vincent Loreau, a French Special Forces soldier returning from a mission in Afghanistan, suffers from the post-traumatic stress disorder affecting those who worked on the field in war zones. Now Vincent occasionally works as a bodyguard o security officer and his last job leads him to serve at a wealthy party, full of national political personalities, organized by a respected businessman of Lebanese origin.

Just the manager hires him for the following weekend, in which he will be absent for commitments abroad, to protect his young wife and son. A seemingly simple job that is more complicated than expected.

A tense and restless film, which showcases surgical suspense in the management of the protagonist. The director Alice Winocour builds a “private” home invasion with originality rather than gender, where mental disorders become of equal importance to real threats, insinuating doubts and mysteries about what is really going on.

A game of faces and environments that finds moments of solid efficacy thanks to masterful and intense interpretations of Matthias Schoenaerts and Diane Kruger, the first very skilled in outlining such an ambiguous and compassionate figure in equal measure.

Bunraku

In the near future, world governments have decided to permanently eliminate firearms. The East Atlantic is dominated by the ruthless Nicola, a powerful and ruthless leader who has subjected the population to his wishes and maintains the dictatorial order thanks to a special military force and nine infallible warriors.

One mysterious two foreigners travel on a city train one evening, the Wanderer and Yoshi, driven by different motivations but by a common interest: the first is looking for revenge on Nicola, the second intends to regain possession of an ancient medallion, stolen decades earlier from one of his ancestors. With the help of a bartender with an unclear past, the unusual couple will try to subvert the current state of affairs.

Killers, dictators, vagabonds and samurai in a colourful hybrid narratively imperfect but which can count on a captivating staging, in full graphic-novel style. The director Guy Moshe enjoys quoting and paying homage to the classics in suspended sequences between the grotesque and the ironic, with action management “that knows its stuff” and offers the right dose of themed show.

All in the name of easy and immediate fun, with the bonus of a colourful cast that sees, in the main and secondary roles, performers of the calibre of Josh Hartnett, Woody Harrelson, Ron Perlman, Demi Moore as well as the musical stars Gackt and Mike Patton.

The fantastic story

Little Jimmy receives a visit from his beloved grandfather who starts reading the novel for him The princess marries. The book begins with the birth of the love story between the beautiful Bottondoro and the boy Westley, a bond that ends when the girl discovers how the lover, who left by the sea in search of fortune, was killed by the ferocious pirate Roberts. After years of suffering Bottondoro agrees to marry, while not loving him, with the cruel Prince Humperdinck.

But just before the wedding the woman is kidnapped by three swindlers: the cunning Vizzini, the gigantic Fezzik and the Spanish swordsman Iñigo Montoya. In the footsteps of the kidnappers, who intend to ask the nobleman for a ransom, the pirate Roberts, who, with skill, cunning and deception, manages to get rid of it without too many problems. And just the auspicious saviour hides an incredible secret that will upset the life of the beautiful Bottondoro again.

A classic of the 80s fantasy cinema. Rob Reiner’s film has the flavour of those ancient fairy tales who accompanied the young readers to magical realities populated by splendid princesses and brave knights. Key elements in a story that combines adventure, fun and good feelings in the best way, finding ideal support from a heterogeneous cast led by Cary Elwes and a beautiful Robin Wright, then-newcomer. A film to see and review, which has not lost a bit of its charm.

Dora and the lost city

The young explorer Dora, now a teenager, lives incredible adventures in the jungle. The girl is looking for the legendary Inca city of Parapata, an obsession passed on to her by her parents. The latter, however, fearing for her safety, decide to send her to study in the city in the hope that that wild daughter will also make some “human friend”.

So the girl moves to her cousin and childhood friend Diego, but he struggles to adapt to his new life, quickly becoming the laughing stock of the school because of his unusual behaviours. One day while visiting a museum, Dora is kidnapped together with Diego and two other companions from a band of treasure hunters intent on finding out the exact location of Parapata. It will only be the beginning of an incredible adventure.

The live-action adaptation you don’t expect, able to update the popular animated character and make it attractive even to a larger audience in the unpublished teen version here. Dora and the lost city is an exciting and original film, a fun adventure that looks at the classics of the genre, Indiana Jones first of all, between puzzles and traps that see the courageous protagonist at the centre of the scene (the excellent Isabela Moner) and his friends, among whom the inseparable monkey Boots cannot be missing.

The convincing special effects, a healthy quotation, the variety of situations and a considerable dose of comedy – more or less shrewd – entertain properly for all the hundred minutes of viewing, ending up surprising even the most skeptical detractors of the original source.