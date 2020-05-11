Monday, May 11, 2020
5 hidden Android features you may not have known

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Google has always put all its efforts to provide its users with the best experience through its operating system Android on different phone models. However, there are some hidden functions that perhaps you did not know and that you have not been able to take advantage of all this time.

Using several applications at the same time or keeping your phone unlocked at home are some of them and here we will share how to use them. And, if you want to enjoy the newest in Android, you can buy equipment like the new one Galaxy A51 or the Moto e6 plus with Android 9 or Android 10; the newest in technology that you find in Telcel Online Store To enjoy #euroXlive

So take note and tell us, did you know all these hidden secrets on your Android?

1. Use two apps at the same time

Also known as "Split Screen", this function allows you to use two applications at the same time, sharing the screen. In order to use it, no configuration is necessary; Instead, press and hold the app swap option or drag one to the top to accommodate both.

In this way it will be more useful to write emails, copy texts, listen to audios, among many other tasks.

Android hidden functions "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25 .jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25-150x150.jpeg 150w, https://holatelcel.com /wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

Read: 7 WhatsApp emojis that are not what they seem

2. Mute notifications

If you do not like that your phone is constantly ringing and vibrating for notifications, there is this option, where you have to press and hold the notification and choose between "Alert" or "Silence". If you choose the first one, the notification will continue to sound and appear even with the screen locked. Meanwhile in "Silence" It will do just that, it won't send any alert sounds every time this notification arrives.

Android hidden functions "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/android.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp- content / uploads / 2020/05 / android-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/android-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp- content / uploads / 2020/05 / android-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

3. Keep your phone unlocked while at home

This feature will save you the effort of having to enter your PIN, password or fingerprint every time you want to unlock your phone while at home, where it is a safe place. To do this you have to follow these steps:

  • Go to Adjustments
  • Choose the option Security
  • Login to Smart lock and put your current PIN
  • Now configure when and at what times you want to activate the Smart Lock so that you do not have to unlock it at all times. And ready.

Android hidden functions "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25 -1.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https: / /holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/05 / WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-11-at-12.01.25-1-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

4. Watch videos about other apps

Similar to split screen, the Picture in Picture Android allows you to watch a video while you continue browsing other applications. These videos can be displayed as a small window at the bottom of the screen; with the possibility of adjusting its size and moving it between applications.

To activate this option, you must follow these steps and enjoy your favorite multimedia content:

  • Open the menu Adjustments
  • Go to Apps and Notifications
  • Now choose the option Special Apps Access
  • Activate the option Picture in Picture. And ready.

Android hidden functions "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/android-1.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / android-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/android-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https: // holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/android-1-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

5. Add subtitles to videos, movies and podcast

The option Live Caption It has been one of the most surprising novelties of Android, where you can automatically place subtitles to videos, movies and podcasts. It doesn't matter if the video is muted, subtitles can still be activated. To do this, you have to configure your smartphone following these steps:

  • Open the menu Adjustments
  • Find the option Live Caption, turn on the switch and you're done.

Read: By mistake, users are managing to post long images on Instagram

Now that you know these useful tools within Android, it is time to put them to the test and witness all that Google has for you from your smartphone. And tell us, which hidden feature surprised you the most?

:

