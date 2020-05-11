5 hidden Android features you may not have known

Google has always put all its efforts to provide its users with the best experience through its operating system Android on different phone models. However, there are some hidden functions that perhaps you did not know and that you have not been able to take advantage of all this time.

So take note and tell us, did you know all these hidden secrets on your Android?

1. Use two apps at the same time

Also known as "Split Screen", this function allows you to use two applications at the same time, sharing the screen. In order to use it, no configuration is necessary; Instead, press and hold the app swap option or drag one to the top to accommodate both.

In this way it will be more useful to write emails, copy texts, listen to audios, among many other tasks.

2. Mute notifications

If you do not like that your phone is constantly ringing and vibrating for notifications, there is this option, where you have to press and hold the notification and choose between "Alert" or "Silence". If you choose the first one, the notification will continue to sound and appear even with the screen locked. Meanwhile in "Silence" It will do just that, it won't send any alert sounds every time this notification arrives.

3. Keep your phone unlocked while at home

This feature will save you the effort of having to enter your PIN, password or fingerprint every time you want to unlock your phone while at home, where it is a safe place. To do this you have to follow these steps:

Go to Adjustments

Choose the option Security

Login to Smart lock and put your current PIN

and put your current PIN Now configure when and at what times you want to activate the Smart Lock so that you do not have to unlock it at all times. And ready.

4. Watch videos about other apps

Similar to split screen, the Picture in Picture Android allows you to watch a video while you continue browsing other applications. These videos can be displayed as a small window at the bottom of the screen; with the possibility of adjusting its size and moving it between applications.

To activate this option, you must follow these steps and enjoy your favorite multimedia content:

Open the menu Adjustments

Go to Apps and Notifications

Now choose the option Special Apps Access

Activate the option Picture in Picture. And ready.

5. Add subtitles to videos, movies and podcast

The option Live Caption It has been one of the most surprising novelties of Android, where you can automatically place subtitles to videos, movies and podcasts. It doesn't matter if the video is muted, subtitles can still be activated. To do this, you have to configure your smartphone following these steps:

Open the menu Adjustments

Find the option Live Caption, turn on the switch and you're done.

Now that you know these useful tools within Android, it is time to put them to the test and witness all that Google has for you from your smartphone. And tell us, which hidden feature surprised you the most?

