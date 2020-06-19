5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here we share other apps to experiment.

Surely your social networks are invaded by celebrities and friends sharing their version of the opposite sex. This is thanks to FaceApp, the application that allows you to experiment with your photos and selfies to know how you would look like a man or a woman. However, there is a dark secret behind FaceApp that we will tell you here.

This is not the first time FaceApp It becomes a viral trend in social networks, about a year ago this same app was used to know how users would look in their grandfather or granny version. And now, thanks to his Artificial intelligence shows you the version of the opposite sex; adding beard, robust features, makeup or even eyelashes. But many have forgotten to read the small letters of the Terms and Conditions from FaceApp.

What is the secret behind FaceApp?

Well, like any application, FaceApp has a list of Terms and Conditions that many overlook when downloading it. These report that the app could use your data on different occasions. And although it is not alarming, it is something that you should take into account before downloading it.

Among these permissions you grant is the possibility of using your personal information and photos for commercial purposes; Perform statistical analysis with your download, show you ads similar to FaceApp and inform the public order of any abnormality in your photos. However, the app ensures that it only collects the data you provide and does not have access to your social networks.

Other fun options to play with your photos

Once you know how important it is to read the little letters of FaceApp; We share this list of apps with you to transform your photos in a fun and safe way. Whether you want to look younger or even change your haircut.

1. Oldify

If you ever wondered how you will look in about 10, 20 or even 50 years, with this app you can find out. Maybe and you will be identical to your grandparents; To find out, you just have to take a selfie and put it in the app and experiment with the ageing magic camera.

The best of all is that, once your creation is done, you can share it on your social networks, taking advantage of with your Friend Kit you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

2. Style my hair

Surely in this quarantine, you have thought on more than one occasion to change your look and cut your hair. But in order not to ruin it and regret it later, there is Style my hair where you can try various styles on the same photo until you find the perfect look.

3. Google Arts & Culture

This is another of the apps that in recent days has become a trend in social networks. First of all, because it provides a free tour of the most famous museums in the world. And secondly, because it has a function where sharing a selfie shows you the artistic work that most resembles you. Something really impressive.

4. Mug Life

There is also this other option called Mug Life , which allows you to modify your photos or videos with different masks. For example, they simulate faces and dialogues from movies or even add movement to your eyes and mouth in a fun way.

5. FatBooth

And finally, there is FatBooth, wherefrom a photo you can increase or decrease your weight and discover how you would look if you suddenly stopped dieting or decided to go to the gym. The results are great fun; You can experiment with your physique and encourage yourself to exercise in this quarantine.

All these apps are available for Android and iOS, it’s just a matter of choosing your favourite and sharing the results on social networks thanks to #LaRedDeTusEmociones. Don’t forget to read the Terms and Conditions of each app before downloading it.