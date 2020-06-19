Tech NewsApps
Updated:

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here we share other apps to experiment.

FaceApp
(Photo: Writing)

Surely your social networks are invaded by celebrities and friends sharing their version of the opposite sex. This is thanks to FaceApp, the application that allows you to experiment with your photos and selfies to know how you would look like a man or a woman. However, there is a dark secret behind FaceApp that we will tell you here.

This is not the first time FaceApp It becomes a viral trend in social networks, about a year ago this same app was used to know how users would look in their grandfather or granny version. And now, thanks to his Artificial intelligence shows you the version of the opposite sex; adding beard, robust features, makeup or even eyelashes. But many have forgotten to read the small letters of the Terms and Conditions from FaceApp.

FaceApp Terms and Conditions

(Photos: Google Play)

What is the secret behind FaceApp?

Well, like any application, FaceApp has a list of Terms and Conditions that many overlook when downloading it. These report that the app could use your data on different occasions. And although it is not alarming, it is something that you should take into account before downloading it.

Among these permissions you grant is the possibility of using your personal information and photos for commercial purposes; Perform statistical analysis with your download, show you ads similar to FaceApp and inform the public order of any abnormality in your photos. However, the app ensures that it only collects the data you provide and does not have access to your social networks.

FaceApp Terms and Conditions

Other fun options to play with your photos

Once you know how important it is to read the little letters of FaceApp; We share this list of apps with you to transform your photos in a fun and safe way. Whether you want to look younger or even change your haircut.

1. Oldify

If you ever wondered how you will look in about 10, 20 or even 50 years, with this app you can find out. Maybe and you will be identical to your grandparents; To find out, you just have to take a selfie and put it in the app and experiment with the ageing magic camera.

The best of all is that, once your creation is done, you can share it on your social networks, taking advantage of with your Friend Kit you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Apps transform Selfies FaceApp

2. Style my hair

Surely in this quarantine, you have thought on more than one occasion to change your look and cut your hair. But in order not to ruin it and regret it later, there is Style my hair where you can try various styles on the same photo until you find the perfect look.

Apps transform selfies Apps

3. Google Arts & Culture

This is another of the apps that in recent days has become a trend in social networks. First of all, because it provides a free tour of the most famous museums in the world. And secondly, because it has a function where sharing a selfie shows you the artistic work that most resembles you. Something really impressive.

Apps transform Selfies FaceApp

4. Mug Life

There is also this other option called Mug Life , which allows you to modify your photos or videos with different masks. For example, they simulate faces and dialogues from movies or even add movement to your eyes and mouth in a fun way.

Apps transform Selfies FaceApp

5. FatBooth

And finally, there is FatBooth, wherefrom a photo you can increase or decrease your weight and discover how you would look if you suddenly stopped dieting or decided to go to the gym. The results are great fun; You can experiment with your physique and encourage yourself to exercise in this quarantine.

Apps transfortmas selfies FaceApp
(Photos: Google Play)

All these apps are available for Android and iOS, it’s just a matter of choosing your favourite and sharing the results on social networks thanks to #LaRedDeTusEmociones. Don’t forget to read the Terms and Conditions of each app before downloading it. 

More Articles Like This

There are at least 36 alien civilizations in our galaxy

Science Brian Adam -
Earth and the human race are the only evidence of the existence of life in the Universe, and so far all our attempts to...
Read more

The 90s Tamagotchi is back! Now you can travel and have children

Tech News Brian Adam -
The famous virtual pet of the 90s is back! The renewed Tamagotchi has more functions to surprise new generations. The 90s Tamagotchi is back! In the...
Read more

Here are the Huawei and Honor smartphones that will receive EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1

Android Brian Adam -
Huawei today announced the global launch of the new EMUI 10.1 GUI, which was unveiled during the Huawei P40 launch last March. At the...
Read more

Training intensively with a mask could be dangerous

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
It is not uncommon these days to see someone intent on exercising with a mask. A mask makes it more difficult to inhale the...
Read more

Samsung wants to revolutionize the photographic sector of smartphones: here is the patent!

Android Brian Adam -
A new patent filed by Samsung and tracked down by Let's Go Digital foreshadows one real revolution for the photographic sector of the next...
Read more

New mission on the hidden side of the moon: this time you will explore a crater

Space tech Brian Adam -
A new day for China's successful mission: protagonists once again the Chang'e 4 landers, returned to action for its nineteenth lunar day of activity...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY