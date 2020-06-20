5 applications to reach the stars with your cell phone

In order to see the stars and constellations up close you will not need a telescope, only with the ideal app on your cell phone or tablet can you achieve this.

If you are a fan of turning to heaven and counting starsIf you dream of seeing them up close and getting to know all of them, it is not necessary to have a telescope or travel to space to admire them in detail, just by having the perfect apps on your Android device you can achieve it. Here we list 5 tools that you can download from Google play.

1. Google Sky Map

It will only be enough to point to the sky, write the name of the planet or star you are looking for and it will give you the exact address of where it is.

2. Stellarium

It is digital planetarium so you can observe all the 3D constellations, eclipses, comets and every star body. You don’t even need to go out the window since with its telescope simulator you can see the Milky Way just by looking at your cell phone. You can download it at your expense Telcel invoice if you have a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan in an open system.

3. Star Map

You can discover the distance of each star or its degree of luminosity just by looking at the sky through your cell phone, regardless of whether it is on the other side of the world.

4. Star Walk

It is a digital compass that will help you locate the position of the stars, as well as showing you where they were a few years ago and where they will be next.

It is a really entertaining app since it also tells you the story of all the constellations that you approach with your cell phone. It has a virtual reality mechanism and 3D images developed by the Braunschweig University of Technology, to make it a complete experience.

5. NASA App

With this app you will stay informed of all the missions of the Space Agency, you will be able to know the satellites, see the best photos of the galaxy and of our planet. You will feel like you are an astronaut inside a spaceship!

Now that you know the best app to reach the stars, which one will you download first?