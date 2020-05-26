There are now 5.5 million cases of Covid 19 worldwide. According to figures from the Johns Hopkins Center for Coronavirus research, more than 346,000 people have died worldwide with the virus.

There are now over 1.6 million cases of the virus in the United States of America.

532 people died in the United States in the last 24 hours, a slight increase compared to other days. To date, 98,218 people have died in that country.

The Czech Republic has confirmed that it is going to reopen its border with Austria and Germany, although there is a restriction on entry.

Citizens of the Czech Republic, foreign residents, students of the European Union and business will be admitted to the country only. Car poles will have a check-up here and there and passengers will need to have a certificate stating that they are not Covid 19.

In the Republic of Chile, the country has seen a huge number of cases and nearly 5,000 new cases of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours. Two Government Ministers in the country also have the virus.

The Health Authorities in the country announced 4,895 new cases of the virus and a further 43 deaths.

Cases in the country have increased dramatically in the past week with 90% of cases located in the country's capital, Santiago.

Meanwhile, the Europa Commission has confirmed that a global campaign begun to develop Covid 19 vaccines has raised € 9.5 billion euro.