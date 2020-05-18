Four others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State, health authorities announced this evening. It has also been confirmed that there are 88 new cases of the disease.

It means that a total of 1,547 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 24,200 people have now contracted the virus.

At the daily afternoon press conference, Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said two of the last four people died during the weekend and the other two died in April.

He also expressed concern about the results of a survey in which 46% of people questioned said the worst of the crisis was over. This is a 3% increase since the last survey.

He said that people should continue their good behavior to prevent the virus.