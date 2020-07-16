Latest newsTop Stories
35-year-old video game auctioned for Rs 2 crore

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The video game was released in 1985 for the Nintendo NES console. (Photo: Internet)

Dallas: Nintendo's old and popular video game "Super Mario Brothers" was recently auctioned off at an online auction for 11 114,000 (approximately PKR 20 million), bought by an unknown person.

The video game was released for the Nintendo NES console in 1985, and a boxed copy is still in the possession of an American citizen who put it up for auction at the Dallas Heritage Auctions.

An unknown person made the highest bid at an online auction last Friday and bought the game cartridge.

Mario Bros., also often referred to as "Mario Bruce", is the most popular video game by video game maker Nintendo, with not only new versions but also movies. Has done

Probably a factor as to why they're doing so poorly.

