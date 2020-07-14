32 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, the highest number in the past month

No other deaths from the disease were announced north or south today

32 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon, the highest number of cases announced on a single day in over a month.

No further deaths due to the disease were to be announced by the Department.

No further deaths were to be announced by the Northern Department of Health today either and only two new cases of the disease have been confirmed in the north.

At least 2,302 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,746 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date, 31,460 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,670 cases south of the border and 5,790 cases north of it.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said in the evening that it was a matter of concern that people with symptoms of the disease were waiting four or five days before contacting a doctor. Dr Ronan Glynn begged people to call their doctor immediately if they had any symptoms.

By midnight Monday, 523,277 tests for the disease had been done south.

49,264 tests were performed in the past week and 157 people, or 0.3% of those tested, were diagnosed with the disease.

To date 122,403 people have been tested in the north.

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), the death toll in the north is well above 566.

839 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded by NISRA by 3 July.

Deaths in hospitals are largely reported by the Department of Health in the North, but NISRA includes all cases where Covid-19 is cited as the cause of death on a death certificate.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that house parties are linked to the rise in Covid-19 cases in this country.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil today that the acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has expressed concern at the recent rise in the number of cases of the coronavirus.

He said it is worrying that up to 30 or 40 people gather at an indoor party in a crowded house.

Martin also said that information from the Department of Transportation shows that few American tourists are coming to this country despite "a lot of talk" about them.

"We need to be very resilient in terms of travel and the message we want to spread, in order to keep the infection rate low," said the Taoiseach.

"It simply came to our notice then. That must be done if we are to reopen schools and allow hospitals to cater for non-Covid-19 patients. ”

The Government will discuss travel again tomorrow.

The Government is expected to publish a ‘green list’ next week of those countries to which the people of this country will be allowed to travel without any restrictions.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he had not ruled out the introduction of mandatory testing for Covid-19 on people traveling to the country from high-risk countries for coronavirus.

Varadkar said he is not sure whether mandatory testing would be feasible but said he thinks this country should consider mandatory testing of people who come to us from countries that are not on the 'green list', which has been done by other countries.

The Tánaiste told the Dáil that he hoped that the Government would be able to make a decision tomorrow and allow all the country 's hotels, nightclubs and casinos to reopen from next Monday, 20 July.