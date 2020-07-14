It was announced in the evening that there are 32 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and no one else has died in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,746 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland to date.

The virus now affects 25,670 people in the state.

In Northern Ireland no one else died and 2 new cases were confirmed.

523,277 tests have been performed to date. Out of 49,264 tests performed, 157 tested positive.

There are currently 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals according to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive. There are ten in intensive care units.

The National Public Health Emergency Team held a meeting today to see if further restrictions should be relaxed under phase 4 which is due to start next Monday.