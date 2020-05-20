Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Tech News
Updated:

31 Minutes gives you the most fun backgrounds for your video calls

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Your video calls will be the most original with the funds of 31 FREE minutes, you can choose from the newscast’s studio to Juanín’s house.

31 Minute Video Call Backgrounds
Funds for video call of 31 Minutes. / Photo Writing

Tulio and his friends are determined to make your video calls more fun! If you are a fan of 31 minutes, now you can use the series scenarios as backgrounds in Zoom and other apps, taking advantage of the great connectivity it gives you #LaRedDeTusEmociones. Here we explain how to achieve it.

See this post on Instagram

If you want to have video conferences with prestige and credibility, you can use these background images from different scenes that appear in the program. In the stories there is a link to our website to download them more comfortably. # 31minutes #zoom

A post shared for 31 minutes (@ 31minutes) on May 19, 2020 at 11:47 PDT

How to have the scenarios of 31 minutes in your video calls?

The first thing you should do is choose your favorite image from the Money on the official website of 31 minutes.

funds for 31 Minutes video call "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/funds-para-videollamada-de-31-Minutos. jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fondos-para-videollamada-de-31-Minutos-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/05 / Fondos-para-videollamada-de-31-Minutos-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fondos-para-videollamada-de-31 -Minutes-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
Funds for video call of 31 Minutes. / Photo: 31 minutes

You can choose between several options, such as the recording studio of the newscast of Thulium, the House of Juanin, the garden of Patana or the setting of the song My mom weaves it all for me of Linen and Wool.

You can use these funds in video call apps like Zoom, app that you can install taking advantage of Mega from your Friend Kit from Telcel.

Applying them is very easy, follow these steps:

From your smartphone:

  • Log in and when you are in a video call, touch the three dots at the bottom right of your screen to open the “More” menu
  • Select the option “Virtual Background”
  • Choose a photo or upload your favorite from your gallery and voila.

From your computer:

  • Open the Zoom app and click on the “Settings” menu located at the top right of your profile
  • In the left menu select the option “Virtual Background”
  • All available funds will appear here. But if you want to load one, just click on the “+” option
  • A box will appear allowing you to upload photos from your computer. Select your favorite and you’re done.

Now that you know how to give your video calls the style of 31 minutesWhich scenario do you want to use first in the background?

More Articles Like This

5G can run faster, new speed record

5G News Brian Adam - 0
The 5G It has been available in Spain for almost a year. In that time, Vodafone has managed to reach speeds that reach almost...
Read more

The new Chromium-based Edge very close to expanding the market

Microsoft Brian Adam - 0
Edge's growth is being remarkable. The new Microsoft browser arrived with great ambition on January 15 and since then it has been gaining a...
Read more

Huawei P Smart Z, analysis: Huawei’s first pop-up camera phone also stands out for its great autonomy

Android Brian Adam - 0
In the midst of the post-notch era, most manufacturers are looking for solutions to achieve maximum use of the front without having to resort...
Read more

Xiaomi launches the Redmi sound bar for your Smart TV for only 26 euros

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It continues to burst the market with prices so low that they seem laughable. The company already had a sound bar for sale...
Read more

Activate the dark mode of WhatsApp Web in an easy and fast way

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
The dark mode of WhatsApp was made to be prayed on both iPhone and Android and, despite the fact that we all already carry...
Read more

How to clear WhatsApp cache

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean the cache and free up...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

31 Minutes gives you the most fun backgrounds for your video calls

Your video calls will be the most original with the funds of 31 FREE minutes, you can choose from...
Read more
Corona Virus

They develop a tool for SMEs to get out of the uncertainty generated by the covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
The PXS company developed a web course with tips that will allow small and medium-sized companies to resume their work without the pandemic being...
Read more
Latest news

Another 11 people with Covid-19 died, 87% of patients recovering

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,065 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,571 people south of the border and 494 north of it ...
Read more
Corona Virus

11 others died by Covid-19, 64 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
The health authorities confirmed this afternoon that eleven more people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 64 new...
Read more
Economy

Luxury sector resumes production, weakened after weeks of paralysis due to pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
Globally, a contraction of the luxury goods market is forecast between 20% and 35% in 2020. "There are public aids, but large groups should...
Read more
Latest news

Man charged with murdering David Douglas

Brian Adam - 0
Lee Canavan, 31, who has no permanent address, was brought to court in Dublin accused of murdering David Douglas in the city four years...
Read more
5G News

5G can run faster, new speed record

Brian Adam - 0
The 5G It has been available in Spain for almost a year. In that time, Vodafone has managed to reach speeds that reach almost...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY