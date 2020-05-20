31 Minutes gives you the most fun backgrounds for your video calls

Your video calls will be the most original with the funds of 31 FREE minutes, you can choose from the newscast’s studio to Juanín’s house.

Tulio and his friends are determined to make your video calls more fun! If you are a fan of 31 minutes, now you can use the series scenarios as backgrounds in Zoom and other apps, taking advantage of the great connectivity it gives you #LaRedDeTusEmociones. Here we explain how to achieve it.

How to have the scenarios of 31 minutes in your video calls?

The first thing you should do is choose your favorite image from the Money on the official website of 31 minutes.

You can choose between several options, such as the recording studio of the newscast of Thulium, the House of Juanin, the garden of Patana or the setting of the song My mom weaves it all for me of Linen and Wool.

You can use these funds in video call apps like Zoom, app that you can install taking advantage of Mega from your Friend Kit from Telcel.

Applying them is very easy, follow these steps:

From your smartphone:

Log in and when you are in a video call, touch the three dots at the bottom right of your screen to open the “More” menu

Select the option “Virtual Background”

Choose a photo or upload your favorite from your gallery and voila.

From your computer:

Open the Zoom app and click on the “Settings” menu located at the top right of your profile

In the left menu select the option “Virtual Background”

All available funds will appear here. But if you want to load one, just click on the “+” option

A box will appear allowing you to upload photos from your computer. Select your favorite and you’re done.

Now that you know how to give your video calls the style of 31 minutesWhich scenario do you want to use first in the background?