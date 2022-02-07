A 30km/h speed limit will be introduced in Dublin’s Phoenix Park from 28 February.

The reduction from a 50km/h “should see a marked difference in driver behaviour”, according to Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan.

In addition to the new speed limit, two further recommendations contained in the park’s Transport and Mobility Options report, published last year, will also be put in place from that date for a period of nine months.

These will see the implementation of a cul-de-sac on the Upper Glen Road, as well as a one-way system on the North Road.

The OPW has said the changes will not impact access to institutions close to the two routes.

Mr O’Donovan welcomed the move, saying it would “make the Park a safer place for all using it for recreational purposes”.

He added: “The effect of the two pilot projects on the North Road and Upper Glen Road will be closely monitored by the OPW and we welcome any observations the public have in their regard.”

Traffic lane separators are also due to be installed this month for the entire length of Chesterfield Avenue, with the cones currently in place to separate cyclists from traffic to be removed.

Mr O’Donovan also said a further 70 bike stands are planned in the coming months for the park, in addition to the 40 stands throughout the park.

Gardaí have also welcomed the move, saying it will make the park “a safer environment for pedestrians and wildlife alike”.