3 products with Huawei technology you need in your life

Whether it is to enjoy your favorite movies, keep in touch with the world or even to exercise, Huawei has the ideal for you.

In recent years, Huawei has stood out as one of the technology brands that have innovated with products that go beyond smartphones, as they also have some gadgets that can complement your day-to-day thanks to their advanced technology.

We show you three Huawei products that share innovation and quality that will surely become your perfect complement to be at home. Best of all, you can find them at EuroXlive Online Store.

Huawei MediaPad T310

With an incredible design, practical and one-piece anodized aluminum, the new MediaPad T3 10 by Huawei is ideal for browsing your favorite social networks and enjoying series and movies without damaging your eyesight, thanks to its low light mode for use without breaks, which also helps not alter your sleep patterns. It is worth mentioning that it has a capacity of 16 GB expandable to 128 GB and a powerful battery life.

Its 9.6-inch touch screen will captivate you with its great intensity of color and will become your ally to carry out all those video calls and school tasks, always keeping you in communication.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

If you enjoy comfort and at the same time like to look elegant, the Huawei Watch GT 2e was made for you; its design is ideal for exercising and monitoring your activities. It also has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, which has different covers so that you can personalize it and give it all your style.

With the Watch GT 2e you can record and monitor up to 100 different sports and it will give you health indicators such as heart rate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with an incredible two-week battery life! Dynamically calculate training load and combine levels for best performance. It includes several modes of exercise indoors, such as treadmills, elliptical machines and rowing machines, ideal for these days at home!

Best of all, you can also find it at EuroXlive Online Store in three different colors: black, red and mint.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

Without a doubt, the FreeBuds 3 of Huawei you will love, since thanks to their technology, they have the ability to cancel noise intelligently, giving more clarity to voices during a video call; as if you were chatting face to face.

Their great design is inspired by nature and they are really practical to take them anywhere thanks to their wireless charging case. In addition, it has an automatic synchronization of audio and video in video games, to make more pleasant experiences, with a fast and stable wireless connection with smart devices.

Now that you know all these Huawei options, are you ready to choose your favorite?