3 killed in UN car bomb attack in Mali

Bamako: Unidentified gunmen attacked a UN vehicle in Mali, killing three and wounding four.

According to the International News Agency, militants indiscriminately opened fire on a UN peacekeeper’s vehicle in the Cadal region of Mali, killing three peace activists and wounding four others.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the condition of the two injured is said to be critical. No extremist group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The identities of those killed and injured have not been released.

The United Nations has strongly condemned the attack, offered condolences to the families of those killed and pledged to continue efforts to restore peace in Mali.

It should be noted that Mali is one of the poorest countries in the world where many separatist and violent groups are engaged in military operations, but the extremist group Al-Qaeda in the Maghreb has been involved in UN installations.