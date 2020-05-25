The World Health Organization’s special envoy says that separating 2m from others will ‘keep you safe 99% of the time’, but that the risk can be reduced ‘greatly by waiting for a 1m separation’Dr. David Nabarro later tells EURO Live X that 70% of droplets will move from a cough of one meter, with few moving more than two meters.

The WHO and other institutions, he said, say that 2m is the best separation a person will make to avoid droplet breathing.

This will keep you safe 99% of the time, he said, but the risk can still be reduced by 1m, as 70% of droplets will stay below 1m.

People need to assess the risk and find the balance, he said, and make a choice based on their own circumstances.

If you are serious about lowering the risk of infection, separate at least 2m from others, he said.

However, if the 2m separation is not possible because of the type of work you do, for example caretakers or a factory where a 2m separation is not feasible, the 1m separation can still greatly reduce the risk.

Liz Canavan, Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Taoiseach, said this morning that the Government advice was still 2m, and that it was there to protect people. She said that ” thousands lived “was safe because people had adhered to the guidelines

The ventilation, the weather and the coughing style of the person themselves are three factors that affect the virus’s transmission capacity, says Dr. Nabarro.

The risk of transmission from this virus is greatly reduced if you are in a well ventilated place, or outdoors.

“This virus moves longer in cold than hot weather. It also depends on how the cough is formed. If it is an explosive cough, so will the virus last longer than a softer cough than the cough. he who does not do it in an explosive way “.

Dr. Nabarro the sudden surge in the number of cases in South Korea from nightclubs. The decision to reopen hotels and clubs, as well as the physical separation, must be emphasized in ventilation.

Dr Nabarro said there must also be a reciprocal agreement between countries before they should be allowed to travel between them.

The essential part of any reciprocal agreement is the same approach in both countries to Covid-19, in the identification of sick people and in the management of outbreaks.

Without this, he said, a compulsory quarantine or self-quarantine process would have to be replaced with a high level of responsibility.

With regard to wearing masks, he said that the mask that is not properly worn has little effect, and how people wear them will be a big issue.

He said a mask must be worn from the beginning to the end of a plane ride, he said, for the mask to be effective. Failure to do so “may lead to the acquisition of the crown virus”.