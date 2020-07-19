Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

28 gigantic black holes were discovered that were "hiding" in plain sight

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

28 gigantic black holes were discovered that were 'hiding' in plain sight

Looking at the sky you always discover something new. Thanks to the re-observation of the radiographic maps of the sky, in fact, scientists discovered 28 black holes. All of these cosmic monsters had been incorrectly classified as distant galaxies or other types of black holes.

The discoveries fall into the “supermassive” category and are going through a phase of development in which they wrap themselves in a dark bubble of dust. These cosmic shields obscure the X-rays emitted by the hot material that swirls around their horizons of events, making them seem weaker than they really are.

The black hole formation patterns suggest that there should be many black holes like this all over the sky. “We would like to say that we found these gigantic black holes, but they had always been there,” says astronomer Erini Lambrides. To find these” cosmic chameleons “, the researchers compared images from Chandra Deep Field-South (CDF-S) with an ultra-detailed X-ray image of part of the southern sky. , with infrared and optical observations.

These new data could improve the theoretical models of the formation of these gigantic singularities. This could clarify the history of large galaxies such as the Milky Way with their gigantic central black holes.

